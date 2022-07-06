ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 1922 Committee elections: why they matter

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
The Conservative backbench 1922 Committee is expected to hold elections next week which could finally seal the fate of Boris Johnson.

– What are the elections and why are they so important?

The 1922 Committee – the parliamentary group of Tory backbench MPs who are not ministers or ministerial aides – is due to elect a new 18-member executive committee.

Sometimes dubbed “the men in grey suits” – although the present executive includes a number of women – it is their job to represent views of rank and file MPs to the party leader.

Sir Graham Brady, the current chairman of the backbench Tory 1922 Committee (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

Crucially, they have a key role to play in leadership elections, including determining the rules by which a sitting leader can be challenged.

– What do the rules say at the moment?

The leader must face a vote of confidence if 15% of the parliamentary party write to the committee chairman calling for one.

If the leader survives, however, there cannot be another confidence vote for 12 months – which should mean Mr Johnson is safe until June next year.

However, that could all change if the new executive votes to re-write the existing rules.

– How likely is it that the rules will change?

A number of Tory MPs have said they will stand for the committee on the basis they would vote for a rule change if they were elected to enable a another confidence vote to take place before next year.

As a result, the election is being seen at Westminster as something of a proxy for a second confidence vote.

– So when could a new confidence vote be held?

That depends on what the new executive decides. Some MPs have been talking about reducing the threshold from 12 months to six, which could mean a vote in early December.

Others reportedly want the issue of Mr Johnson’s future decided before the Commons break for the summer recess later this month.

