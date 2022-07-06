ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

In pictures: Pamplona’s famous bull-run festival back after two-year hiatus

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22grR7_0gWEgkKL00
World News

Thousands of revellers erupted in celebration as the traditional ‘chupinazo’ firework was ignited to start the San Fermín bull-run festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona, ending a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqFm5_0gWEgkKL00
A reveller squirts wine from a wineskin while waiting for the launch of the ‘chupinazo’ rocket to mark the official opening of the 2022 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Wednesday, July 6, 2022 (Alvaro Barrientos/AP) (AP)

Rain did nothing to dampen the atmosphere as crowds, nearly all dressed in the traditional garb of white trousers and shirt with red sash and neckerchief, crammed the tiny town hall square for the noon event.

After the firework exploded, the revellers continued spraying each other with red wine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122D4w_0gWEgkKL00
Revellers fill the town hall square waiting for the launch of the ‘chupinazo’ rocket (Alvaro Barrientos/AP) (AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeGTr_0gWEgkKL00
The blast of a traditional firework opens nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona’s famed running-of-the-bulls festival (Alvaro Barrientos/AP) (AP)

The highlight of the nine-day festival are the early morning ‘encierros’, or bull runs, starting on Thursday, when thousands of thrill seekers scramble like mad to avoid six bulls as they charge along a winding, cobblestoned route to the city’s bullring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnKiQ_0gWEgkKL00
The festival was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic (Alvaro Barrientos/AP) (AP)

Spectators watch from balconies and the wooden barricades set up to line the course. The rest of each day is for eating, drinking, dancing and cultural entertainment.

The bulls used in the runs are killed by professional matadors in bullfights each afternoon in the city ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YO2MN_0gWEgkKL00
People dressed as dinosaurs and in white and red San Fermin’s colours, protest against animal cruelty before the start of the festival (Alvaro Barrientos/AP) (AP)

The festival was made world famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises. Before the pandemic made it impossible to hold in 2020 and 2021, it had not been suspended since the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWlsG_0gWEgkKL00
A band plays among revellers (Alvaro Barrientos/AP) (AP)

Pamplona’s population of some 200,000 balloons to nearly a million on peak days during the festival, especially over the weekend, including many foreigners. Many visitors do not stop partying through the night or grab some sleep wherever they can outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBqIr_0gWEgkKL00
Police officers try to control the crowd (Alvaro Barrientos/AP) (AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSIcF_0gWEgkKL00
Revellers raise their arms in the town hall square (Alvaro Barrientos/AP) (AP)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bull runners narrowly avoid being gored at San Fermin Festival

Thousands of thrill-seekers avoided being gored during the latest bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival, officials said, revising an early report saying two men had been stabbed by horns. Officials in the Spanish city corrected the preliminary report by Pamplona’s hospital to state that a man was scratched...
SOCIETY
newschain

Woman who posed as others to take more than 100 driving tests is jailed

A woman who impersonated other people to sit their driving tests more than 100 times has been jailed, police said. Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to having taken approximately 150 theory and practical driving tests on behalf of candidates between 2018 and 2020. Swansea Crown Court heard Kaur committed the offences...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Russia-born Elena Rybakina keeps calm amid Wimbledon storm to lift title

Russia-born Elena Rybakina became Kazakhstan’s maiden grand slam champion after defeating Ons Jabeur to claim the Wimbledon title. In the first women’s singles final at the All England Club between two new slam finalists for 60 years, the 23-year-old came from a set down to claim a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Hemingway
newschain

Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside. Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday. Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Eddie Jones relishes silencing critics with series-levelling win in Brisbane

Eddie Jones relished silencing the taunts of Australia fans and his own critics after England took their three-Test series to a decider with a 25-17 victory in Brisbane. England must play the climax to the tour in Sydney without Maro Itoje after the Lions second row was concussed following a heavy collision with Hunter Paisami shortly before half-time.
RUGBY
newschain

‘Mortally wounded’ Boris Johnson urged by papers to ‘go with dignity’

The Prime Minister is encouraged by almost all of the papers to abandon his attempts to save his premiership. The overall mood amid resignations and potential leadership challenges is best summarised by The Times’ leading article, which closes: “Britain will not function effectively while he tarries.”. The Sun...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#Spanish City#Red Wine#Balconies#The Sun Also Rises
newschain

Teachers must not be campaigners in the classroom, says Ofsted chief

Ofsted’s chief inspector has said teachers must ensure they are a “teacher not a campaigner” in an increasingly “atomised” world for pupils. Speaking at the Festival of Education at Wellington College in Berkshire, Amanda Spielman said pupils were growing up in an online world “that both reflects and fuels the atomisation and polarisation of society”.
EDUCATION
newschain

Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official has warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are unleashing...
POLITICS
newschain

Covid cases on the rise among teachers

Covid cases are on the rise amongst the school workforce, the latest figures show. Data linking the School Workforce Census to NHS Test and Trace and National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) data found that staff in both primary and secondary schools had higher rates of positive tests in the spring 2022 term compared with the autumn term in 2021.
EDUCATION
newschain

Jordan Spieth targets Scottish Open win as ideal preparation for upcoming Open

Jordan Spieth believes winning the Genesis Scottish Open would be the perfect preparation for next week’s Open after soaring into contention in the £6.7million event. Two eagles in the space of six holes helped the three-time major winner card a superb 66 at the Renaissance Club and trail Olympic champion Xander Schauffele by three shots heading into Sunday’s final round.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
newschain

Portugal fight from two goals down to earn Group C draw against Switzerland

Jessica Silva’s equaliser ensured the battle of the Group C underdogs ended all square as Portugal fought back from from 2-0 down against Switzerland to take a point. Trailing to goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic inside the opening five minutes at Leigh Sports Village, Francisco Neto’s side, only at the finals as a result of Russia’s expulsion, hit back through Diana Gomes and Silva to claim a 2-2 draw.
SOCCER
newschain

Timeline: Key events in Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter

Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter appears to be on the verge of collapse. In a letter, the Tesla and SpaceX boss’s lawyers said the platform has “not complied with its contractual obligations” surrounding the deal, namely giving him enough information to “make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform”.
BUSINESS
newschain

St Andrews will feel like the Open title defence I never had – Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is relishing the title defence he never had in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. McIlroy led from start to finish to win the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool, but was prevented from attempting to retain the Claret Jug on the Old Course the following year after suffering an ankle injury playing football.
GOLF
newschain

Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe critically ill after shooting

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot and critically wounded during a campaign speech in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital after the incident in Nara, but officials said he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha

Millions of Muslims across the globe – including in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Egypt, Kenya and Yemen – are celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar. Known as the “Feast of Sacrifice”, the revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual...
FESTIVAL
newschain

Stephen Robinson admits St Mirren far from their best in Arbroath defeat

Stephen Robinson was not looking for excuses after St Mirren’s 1-0 defeat to Arbroath in their Premier Sports Cup opener in Paisley. Dylan Paterson scored a late winner for the cinch Championship part-timers, whose manager Dick Campbell was away on holiday. Saints manager Robinson told St Mirren’s official Twitter...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy