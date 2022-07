A 20-year-old man has admitted to his role in a Fairfield County gang and the murder of a victim in 2019. Tyrone Moore, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 5, to one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity stemming from his involvement in the "East End gang," according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

2 DAYS AGO