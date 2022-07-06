Peshtigo students choose summer school - on purpose

Peshtigo graduates Makayla Castor and Krista Bautzmann paint a mural of a student drawing a sketch of Trout Creek behind school during Peshtigo’s summer school activities. Special to the EagleHerald

PESHTIGO—When we think of summer school, we often think of remedial classes. However, the students at Peshtigo School often choose to take summer classes. the classes offer everything from science and technology concepts to camping skills to art mural painting

“Teachers have been providing awesome experiences for our kids,” said Peshtigo Elementary Learning Center (PELC) summer school coordinator Becky Gensler. PELC June offerings included many creative enrichment classes like Dinosaur Discovery, The Crafty Gardener, Backyard and Recreation Games, Awesome Science Experiments, Viva Mexico, Coding Chaos, Let’s Go Camping, according to Gensler. At the high school level, students were also able to take enrichment classes in areas like art and weight training.

One of the PELC enrichment classes involved hiking and lots of activities related to camping.

“I just wanted them to have fun and learn about camping activities,” said teacher Kelly Nemec. She taught kids songs, arts and crafts, and games that they might engage in while camping. “I had fun teaching this class and it seems like the kids did, too.”

At the high school level, one of the enrichment classes was taught by Andrea Cornett. Her students painted murals throughout the middle/high school. The highlight was a large mural of a student painting Trout Creek.

“This mural was a way to connect to the community and nature surrounding our school,” Cornette said.

Makayla Castor and Krista Bautzmann just graduated, but wanted to paint the mural to “leave their mark upon the school.” They said they wanted to create a work of art that acted as a mirror to the nature around them and connected students to the art program.

Summer school planning starts in February, and thus far the work teachers and administrators put into programming has paid off. Besides the awesome courses offered, Peshtigo improved the sign-up process by having online registration this year. Also, the district purchased all PELC students books corresponding with the content of their classes.

Gensler stated, “Both teachers and students were excited to share these books with their parents.”

Summer school starts up again in August for students who could use a boost in reading and math before the school year starts. PELC students can get a jump start to the year by attending the next session from Aug. 1-12. Gensler adds, “I really have a dedicated staff who are passionate about kids and making summer school a success.”

Editor’s note: This article was submitted by the Peshtigo School District.