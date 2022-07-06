ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peshtigo, WI

Peshtigo students choose summer school - on purpose

By Special to the EagleHerald
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0Ojl_0gWEfuwa00
Peshtigo graduates Makayla Castor and Krista Bautzmann paint a mural of a student drawing a sketch of Trout Creek behind school during Peshtigo’s summer school activities. Special to the EagleHerald

PESHTIGO—When we think of summer school, we often think of remedial classes. However, the students at Peshtigo School often choose to take summer classes. the classes offer everything from science and technology concepts to camping skills to art mural painting

“Teachers have been providing awesome experiences for our kids,” said Peshtigo Elementary Learning Center (PELC) summer school coordinator Becky Gensler. PELC June offerings included many creative enrichment classes like Dinosaur Discovery, The Crafty Gardener, Backyard and Recreation Games, Awesome Science Experiments, Viva Mexico, Coding Chaos, Let’s Go Camping, according to Gensler. At the high school level, students were also able to take enrichment classes in areas like art and weight training.

One of the PELC enrichment classes involved hiking and lots of activities related to camping.

“I just wanted them to have fun and learn about camping activities,” said teacher Kelly Nemec. She taught kids songs, arts and crafts, and games that they might engage in while camping. “I had fun teaching this class and it seems like the kids did, too.”

At the high school level, one of the enrichment classes was taught by Andrea Cornett. Her students painted murals throughout the middle/high school. The highlight was a large mural of a student painting Trout Creek.

“This mural was a way to connect to the community and nature surrounding our school,” Cornette said.

Makayla Castor and Krista Bautzmann just graduated, but wanted to paint the mural to “leave their mark upon the school.” They said they wanted to create a work of art that acted as a mirror to the nature around them and connected students to the art program.

Summer school planning starts in February, and thus far the work teachers and administrators put into programming has paid off. Besides the awesome courses offered, Peshtigo improved the sign-up process by having online registration this year. Also, the district purchased all PELC students books corresponding with the content of their classes.

Gensler stated, “Both teachers and students were excited to share these books with their parents.”

Summer school starts up again in August for students who could use a boost in reading and math before the school year starts. PELC students can get a jump start to the year by attending the next session from Aug. 1-12. Gensler adds, “I really have a dedicated staff who are passionate about kids and making summer school a success.”

Editor’s note: This article was submitted by the Peshtigo School District.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Catfish races? Greenville Community Night underway in Outagamie County

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve heard of stock car races, horse races, and marathon races, but what about catfish races?. That is exactly what is going on in the Village of Greenville on Friday as they celebrate community night. The free-to-attend event was put on by the Greenville Lions Club to raise funds.
GREENVILLE, WI
wiproud.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Friday night along Riverview Drive on the shoreline of Duck Creek in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Savory smells fill the air from the kitchen of River’s Bend Supper Club, a fixture since 1974. While many restaurants might be struggling after the pandemic...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Holda puts Ahnapee Creamery and Café on the trail

You will not have to venture too far off the Ahnapee Trail in Luxemburg to grab a drink, meal, or scoop. The Ahnapee Creamery and Café opened its doors last week, offering breakfast and lunch during the day and scooping out ice cream and pouring drinks in the afternoons. The idea was Ashley Holda’s, who noticed a void in downtown Luxemburg: no coffee shops or ice cream parlors for residents and visitors to enjoy. With previous restaurant experience in her background, Holda transformed the former Boarding Haus Pub into her new space after the building sat vacant for eight years and on the market for three years. She hopes to source her products as locally as possible, with her meat and cheese coming from places just minutes from her front door and the restaurant’s bakery items from a business in Denmark.
LUXEMBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Allouez man recreates Jurassic Park in his backyard

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Jurassic Park is no longer just a fictional theme park because “Jurassic Jim” Brisbane of Allouez has recreated it in his backyard. Located on Kalb Avenue, anyone can walk with the dinosaurs when they tour Jurassic Jim’s backyard for free. “You can’t...
ALLOUEZ, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peshtigo, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
wearegreenbay.com

Safety concerns impact Green Bay Farmers’ Market on Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In wake of the Highland Park shooting, there is a growing concern for safety at large gatherings and that is no different for the Farmers’ Market in Green Bay. There are barricades on the end of each street so cars can’t pass through....
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

Drone finds missing Wisconsin man alive in field

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office located an 83-year-old man who was missing for more than 8 hours by using a drone. Deputies say that without the use of the drone that it would have been ‘highly unlikely’ that the man would have been found before nightfall.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Warmer, Wilder, Wetter

Climatic changes may sound small, but impacts are major in northeastern Wisconsin. The Midwest’s air-conditioned playground won’t be spared from the adverse effects of worldwide climate change, but everyone can work together to slightly lessen the impact, Wisconsin scientists say. During a recent program at Crossroads at Big...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local restaurant announces purchase of Green Bay Exclusive Company sign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular downtown Green Bay restaurant has reportedly bought the sign of the Exclusive Company sign in Green Bay. Cheesesteak Rebellion announced on its Facebook the purchase of the Green Bay Exclusive Company Sign. Back in April, it was announced that the Exclusive Company was closing after the owner died.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#High School#Murals#Science And Technology#Trout#Peshtigo School#Makayla
spectrumnews1.com

Alarming number of fish dying in Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.— The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned fishermen not to touch any dead or sick fish they see in the Fox River or Bay of Green Bay. The warning comes after hundreds of dead were discovered floating down the river. Jason Breeggemann, the Wisconsin DNR’s Green Bay area fisheries biologist, said the first sightings of dead fish were reported June 18.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Green Bay Perch Fishing Heats Up

Continuing right where it left off last fall, the yellow perch fishery in the waters of Green Bay off of Door County is producing some excellent catches. Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle & Archery in Sturgeon Bay said perch fishing has been so good that many anglers in boats have been able to land 15-fish limits. Smaller numbers – but enough for a meal if you’re patient and lucky – are typically caught from shore.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Burton’s on the Bay at Alpine Resort Blends the Nostalgic and New

When the news broke four years ago that Alpine Resort was listed for sale, I think it’s fair to say that I was not alone in holding my breath while awaiting news of its fate. What would become of the Door County icon and the nostalgia it brought to the county when everything around it seemed to be changing and growing at such a rapid pace?
DOOR COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Outpouring of support grows online for dog hit by car in Kaukauna

UPDATE — Milo is back home as of Friday, according to owner Mackenzie Weisnicht. She posted on Facebook that the vet was able to get Milo’s left hip back in place. Due to the ligaments around the hip being damaged, there is a risk that it will not be able to stay in place.
KAUKAUNA, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 8, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, July 8, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Approximately 67 departments assisted in Combined Locks warehouse fire

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Combined Locks Public Safety Facebook page posted an update on the warehouse fire that started Friday morning. Robert Olson, Emergency Management Specialist of Outagamie County, says there were approximately nine engines, 25 tankers, and three ladder trucks on scene. Around 67 departments came to aid the Combined Locks Fire Department. More than 700 emergency responders were on scene.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
Door County Pulse

Egg Harbor Denies Request to Rethink Plans for North End

The Egg Harbor Parks and Public Works Committee will proceed with its plan for a substantial widening and overhaul of Highway 42 at the north and south ends of the village, despite objections from at least seven of the 23 property owners between the County E/Highway 42 intersection and the Church Street/Highway 42 intersection. The committee was unanimous in its decision after a brief overview of alternative plans was reviewed during its July 6 meeting.
EGG HARBOR, WI
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
78
Followers
194
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy