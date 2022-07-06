ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

School board honors outgoing members, bus drivers, athletes

By John Foley Correspondent
The Perquimans County Board of Education began its final meeting of the school year last week by recognizing bus drivers, student athletes and two outgoing board members.

Superintendent Tanya Turner made the presentations at an awards ceremony at the Perquimans High School gym Thursday, June 30.

Outgoing members of the Board of Education Amy Spaugh and Matt Peeler were recognized for their service and dedication to the school district. Neither sought re-election in the May school board election.

First elected in 2008, Spaugh served three four-year terms on the board. Beside serving as a past chair and vice chair of the board, Spaugh also served as the board’s representative on the Perquimans County Schools Foundation board.

Elected in 2018, Peeler served one four-year term on the board. In 2020, Peeler was selected to represent District I on the North Carolina School Boards Association’s Legislative Committee.

In presenting the awards, Turner congratulated both Spaugh and Peeler for their service.

“Mrs. Spaugh and Mr. Peeler, thank you for your dedication to Perquimans County Schools,” she said. “You have faithfully performed your duties as a board member and have represented our board and school system well. We all appreciate your service and commitment to the students and staff of Perquimans County Schools. You have truly made a difference.”

The school board also honored Angela Hedgepeth and Janice Butt, two school bus drivers, who, despite staffing shortages amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, achieved perfect driving attendance records during the past school year.

“We are so very thankful for both of these drivers,” Turner said. “Mrs. Hedgepeth went above and beyond for the (school) transportation department and Hertford Grammar School this year. Not only did she show up and complete her route every day, she often did doubles and combined routes in an effort to help get our students to and from school safely amidst the worst bus driver shortage we’ve ever seen.”

Then at mid-year, Hedgepeth combined her route with that of another driver who had left the district unexpectedly, Turner said.

“Mrs. Hedgepeth has worked hard to build relationships with the students on her bus and always does a great job at whatever is asked of her. Mrs. Hedgepeth is an asset to Perquimans County Schools,” Turner said.

Butts retired at the end of 2021 after 28 years as a school bus driver, the last 13 with a perfect attendance record. But then when a vacant bus route opened at Hertford Grammar School in January, Butts returned to the district as a driver.

According to Perquimans County Schools Human Resource Director Michelle Maddox, Butts “immediately made sure the students knew she had high expectations for their behavior and safety.”

However, after only a month driving that bus, Butts was asked to switch to another bus route due to driver scheduling issues.

“Ms. Butts agreed to start over, learning a new route and once again building relationships with a new set of students,” Turner said at the June 30 meeting. “Ms. Butts is always willing to do whatever is needed with a positive attitude. She takes her job seriously and goes the extra mile to make sure her students are transported safely to and from school. ... We are so thankful Ms. Butts returned after her retirement.”

The school district also paid tribute to both the Perquimans County High School baseball team for winning the state 1A baseball championship, and the school’s track team for its performance at the 2022 state track meet.

Under the direction of head coach Justin Robertson and assistant coaches Daniel Gregory, Richard Thach and Jeff Winslow, the Pirates captured their second straight state title in two years.

Team members included Ty Nixon, Jackson Russell, Eli Gregory, Colby Brown, Maddux Thach, Waylan Meads, Jakob Meads, Collin Roberts, Macon Winslow, Conner Futrell, Coley Drew, Mason Byrum, Jett Winslow, Cameron Goodrow, Carson Trueblood, Jacob Askew, Sean Saunders, Trent Byrum, Stetson Proctor, Trenton Sawyer, William Rucker and Tanner Thach. Amanda Lankford was the team’s athletic trainer.

Roberson received a commemorative ornament custom designed and donated by Cindy Phthisic of Carolina Cutting Company.

“I am so proud of the team and coaching staff. The seniors and Perquimans baseball hold a special place in my heart,” Phthistic said, adding that she has known most of the team’s players since she served as librarian at Perquimans Middle School.

“My son played under Justin (Roberson) and Richard (Thach) when he was in high school,” she said. “I wanted to create a special keepsake for the team and staff to remember how proud we all are of them.”

The Pirates won the state title by defeating Cherryville High School 2-1 in a three-game championship series last month at Holly Springs’ Ting Stadium.

The PCHS track team, coached by Aaron Burke and Anisha Spellman, was honored for its performance at the state track meet.

Team members included Aniyah Harney, Jaslyn Holley, Crishya Sellers, Tre’Quan Griffin, Jayden White, Lailana Harris, Essence Bond, Shaun Garcia, Malik Bossert, Shakeria Warren, Julia Johnson, Symiaya Leary, Shavoris Lewis, Jr., A’Marion Hunter, Kirk Brown, Isaiah Davis, Colin Tibbs and Tyrese Brothers.

Among the Pirates’ top performances at the meet, Bond, Harris, Holly and Sellers finished in second-place in the girls 4x100 meter relay, and Holley finished fourth in the girls long jump.

Among the boys’ top performances, Brown, Hunter, Lewis and Barvert finished seventh in the Boys 4x100 meter relay.

