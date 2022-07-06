ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

Grants give boost to Greene music, tennis programs

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
 3 days ago

SNOW HILL — The Greene County Board of Education accepted a $31,175 grant from the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation at its June 30 meeting to buy musical instruments for middle schoolers.

The grant will be used to purchase three baritones, five flutes, three saxophones and five trombones for Greene County Middle School. The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation is an organization that invests in “deserving, under-funded music programs, and provides an array of support services to school districts.”

The foundation was inspired by the motion picture of the same name, which itself was inspired by the story of Glenn Holland, a high-school music teacher who inspired generations of students while struggling with budget cuts, attempts to compose his own music and balance his life with his wife and profoundly deaf son.

The board also accepted another $50,000 from the Rouse Family Foundation which will be used to fund tennis court construction project at Greene Central High School.

Budget amendments

Chief Financial Officer Karen Stallings presented the following budget amendments to the board.

The State Public School Fund received a $67,021 increase bringing the total state budget to $28.1 million.Local funding added $469,980 to Local Current Expense Fund bringing the total to $5.2 million.A $72,940 increase in federal grants brought the total federal budget to $22.3 million.

The total capital outlay budget remained unchanged at $1.5 million. The board approved a $30.1 million interim budget for the upcoming school year.

Other actions

In other business the board:

Recognized Greene Central summer graduates Aaron Grant, Zaniyah Hardy and Kalil Thomas.Voted to continue an agreement with Boys & Girls Club to provide summer programming, after-school care and tutoring.Approved continued partnership with the Greene County Health Department to support a nurse position and four office positions.The board will hold its next meeting on Monday, July 25, at 6 p.m.

The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
