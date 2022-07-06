ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago mayoral candidate slams police boss for 'deflecting responsibility,' 'emboldening criminals'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 6, 2022 - 04:23 - Chicago alderman and...

Jorene Cicero
3d ago

Lopez, you have our vote. You're right. No consequences for criminal acts show Chicago criminals they can do whatever they want. Disgraceful how our Mayor Lightfoot has ties hands of Police.

Cook County homeowners told to pay up for tax breaks they shouldn’t have received, Illinois Dems’ assault weapons ban and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with rain likely and a high near 74 degrees. Clouds will stay on tonight and temperatures are expected to drop to 67. Chicagoans can expect sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with highs of 76 and 84 respectively.
Fox News

Democrat Chicago official slams police chief's message to parents: 'Lori Lightfoot's puppet'

Chicago alderman and Democratic mayoral candidate Raymond Lopez slammed the Windy City's police chief as Lori Lightfoot's "puppet" for "deflecting responsibility" and "emboldening criminals" with soft-on-crime policies. Lopez responded on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday after Police Superintendent David Brown said parents in the city must "know where [their] are" following the July 4th weekend that saw 51 shootings in the city, with eight killed.
Raymond Lopez
Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
Family of teen pinned by off-duty police sergeant speaks out

(PARK RIDGE, Ill.) — The family of a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly pinned down by an off-duty Chicago Police officer in Park Ridge, Illinois, is speaking about the incident that was caught on cellphone camera. “We see the bias in an off-duty officer taking advantage of our brown...
Man shot in stomach, arm in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man self-transported to the hospital after being shot in Roseland. The shooting occurred in the 8800 block of South Princeton. At about 10:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man self-transported to an area hospital after being shot in the stomach and arm, police said. He was listed in fair...
