ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, CA

Yolo Food Bank Hires Karen Baker as Interim Executive Director

By Vanguard Administrator
davisvanguard.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodland, Calif. – The Yolo Food Bank (YFB) board of directors today announced that it has hired Karen Baker to serve as interim executive director for the next six months, until a permanent executive director is identified. Baker has served in cabinet positions and agency lead posts under...

www.davisvanguard.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Where Have All the Babies Gone?

Davis has been gradually losing its innate college town character. The level of civility in civic discourse continues its decline, as demonstrated in the recent Measure H campaign. The 1960 – 70s mid-western ethos that prospered when Davis and UCD set out on their mutually aligned growth paths has deteriorated with urban-like political fighting. The midwestern neighborly values that were once well established have given way to a divisive approach to community engagement. In housing development discussions, the person you disagree with is characterized as evil, dishonest, a liar, etc. Why? In part because Davis’s 40 years of restrictive housing and growth policies has spawned and feeds unintended and unnecessary discord with little visible, offsetting benefits.
DAVIS, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

City launches residential, organic waste program

The city of Elk Grove on July 1 launched its residential, organic recycling program. This program began through Senate Bill (SB) 1383, which requires Californians to separate their food wastes, food-soiled wastes and green wastes into organic waste carts. Nathan Arechiga, the city’s residential recycling coordinator, spoke about some of...
vallejosun.com

Vallejo confirms 6th person died in Project RoomKey

VALLEJO – Vallejo officials revealed that a 6th person died last November as part of the city’s Project RoomKey program, which was intended to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disclosure came during an update about the program to the Vallejo City Council Tuesday night....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Woodland, CA
City
Yolo, CA
Woodland, CA
Society
City
Sacramento, CA
KCRA.com

Downtown Sacramento businesses struggling to stay afloat despite strong economy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time in 20 years, thegreater Sacramento region's economy recovered faster than the state of California, falling second only to Riverside. New data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that the greater Sacramento region has recovered all the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic – but there's another issue affecting some downtown business owners. While 'WANTED' signs are posted outside restaurants, the issue isn't fewer applicants, but instead it's keeping the ones they have and being able to pay them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Commentary: Reconceptualizing Innovation As Filling Internal Job Needs

Davis, CA – If I had to list what I think are the biggest problems facing Davis they would be in some order: lack of affordable housing, declining enrollment of K-12 due to lack of housing opportunities for family, unsustainable revenue for the cities, and lack of job opportunities outside of university employment. Where those actually fall in rank order perhaps depends on when you ask me.
DAVIS, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Republic Services raising garbage rates in Elk Grove

Republic Services sent out an email advising customers in Elk Grove that rates are going up. Dear Valued Customer,Starting July 1, 2022, the rates for collection and disposal of recycling, garbage and organic waste will increase. Republic Services® looks forward to continuing our high level of services for Elk Grove residents.
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Yolo Food Bank#California Volunteers#Valley Vision#Yfb
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Fox40

Celebrities born in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When it comes to movies, Sacramento is one of the least talked about cities. There aren’t many set in Sacramento and there are barely any fictional characters from the city either. However, there are a few notable actors that have a relation to the capital of California. Here is a list of celebrities who are from Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
beniciaindependent.com

Solano County has highest COVID case rate in California

By Roger Straw, July 7, 2022, Source: New York Times, Tracking Coronavirus in California: Latest Map and Case Count, July 7, 2022. Three of California’s counties have recorded over 60 cases per day per 100,000 population over the last 7 days. Solano County had the highest of any county, at 67 new cases per day. Stay tuned for tonight’s Solano Health Department details. (Due to the holidays, Solano has not updated its COVID Dashboard since June 30.)
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In California

California is a widely-chosen state to retire for the desired proximity to beaches, financially stable economy, and great climate. The retirees will never feel under-appreciated for their hard-working lives in these 11 best small towns to retire in California. Auburn. Some 14,000 residents know their hometown of Auburn as one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Observer

Pastor, Healer ‘Called’ To New Service

Rev. Alice Baber-Banks is preparing to deliver the last sermon she’ll give at the church she co-founded, but for her, it’s not so much an ending as it is a new chapter in an already fruitful journey. The OBSERVER sat down with the area pastor and former nurse...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is Ridiculous’: People In South Sacramento Jolted Awake By Nighttime Jackhammers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephanie Jones pointed out what has been keeping her up at night. A jackhammer right outside her house was enough to not only get her out of bed but out of her house to record it. “Everyone knows what a jackhammer sounds like, hitting the pavement, hitting the cement. Even in the daytime, it’s a little jarring,” Jones said. “Oh my God, it was like they were right in my living room.” CBS13 talked with some of Jones’ neighbors who say that noise travels. “To be honest, it shouldn’t be happening, at least not that late at night,” Raul Cornejo...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy