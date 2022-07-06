Allina Health chooses new hospital site

Allina Health announced it has chosen a site for the new Cambridge Medical Center, acquiring 54 acres of land located between Highway 65 and Xylite Street Northeast, just north of Highway 95 in Cambridge.

Josh Shepherd, president of Cambridge Medical Center, said the cost for the project is estimated at $150 million, a total that includes land acquisition and construction costs. The goal is for the hospital to open in 2025.

“It’s a large investment in Cambridge and Isanti County,” Shepherd said. “We’re going to spend 2022 designing the building; that’s an important piece in this process. We’ll involve both staff and physicians and patients in the community on that project to find out what they want to see in the new facility.

“We expect construction to start when the ground thaws in 2023, and we anticipate a two-year build. We hope to open early in 2025.”

In January of this year, Allina Health announced the new facility would be a state-of-the-art hospital and clinic that features inpatient beds, an emergency department, operating rooms and expanded outpatient services to respond to patients’ needs, including significant investments in new outpatient mental health and addiction services.

Shepherd, who took over as hospital president in May, said the search for a new site began immediately after January’s announcement.

“After we had made the decision not to stay where the current campus is located, we spent a number of months looking for where the new home would be located,” he said. “We had a number of criteria, and one was to be easily accessible to our patients, while another was to be in a more visible location than we are now. We also wanted to be where our population is, where people live.

“All of those criteria put a bullseye on the area where Highway 65 and Highway 95 come together. We have good visibility, being located close to Highway 65, and we’re near the retail corridor so we’re close to the population. We also have good accessibility because of the two highways.

“We wanted to be in a good spot, and we wanted to have room if we needed to expand and grow. We feel this property allows us to do that.”

Cambridge City Administrator Evan Vogel said the city presented the company with eight potential sites.

“This site they selected has the highest visibility, and it also has great roads that can access it best,” he said. “It also has emergency signals in place that puts them in a spot that is fairly ready to build with relative ease.”

Allina Health also announced it has selected BWBR, which is based in St. Paul, as the architect for the project.

“We went through a thorough selection process for the architect, and they stood out,” Shepherd said. “They have great experience doing exactly this kind of project throughout the Midwest and around the country. We expect their experience to be critical in creating a beautiful building and a successful project.”

Kraus-Anderson in Minneapolis will serve as the general contractor for the new hospital.

“They also have extensive experience in health care construction,” Shepherd said. “They will be a trusted partner on the project.”

Shepherd said the company will connect with patients, area residents and the hospital staff as it begins the design process.

“Essentially we will look at the work that goes on in a hospital, and we will create a design that best helps us achieve successful goals,” he said. “It can be things like, ‘What is a patient’s experience with parking?’ or ‘What is it like when a patient walks through the front door?’

“We want to look at the entire experience and make it as smooth as possible. And we’ll look at the same experience for our staff and other providers, how they do their work efficiently and productively – and happily.”

Shepherd said the exact number of beds in the new hospital has not been determined, but all the services housed in the current facility will transfer to the new one.

“We will have inpatient beds, and we will continue a robust outpatient service,” he said. “We will have surgical services, we have a cancer center, and we have a large, multi-specialty clinic that will come with us.”

Shepherd added that inpatient services will stay roughly the same, but outpatient services should continue to grow.

The new hospital will not offer labor and delivery services; in May those were moved to the Mother Baby Center at Mercy Coon Rapids.

“The prenatal and postnatal care, and OB-GYN services will continue,” Shepherd said. “It is only the births that will take place in Mercy Hospital.”

The new hospital will have inpatient mental health and addiction beds, which currently are available on the present campus. The current plans are to move those services, as well as all current services, to the new hospital.

“We also have a Partial Hospital Program, or PHP, where patients come to the hospital and are offered services during the day, but then go home and sleep in their own beds,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd said that program serves both adults and adolescents, and the company also will offer addiction services as an outpatient service.

The current hospital is located at 701 S. Dellwood Street in Cambridge, just to the west of downtown amid a residential area.

“We’ve been working with the city to see what might be an appropriate use for that land,” Shepherd said. “We intend to sell that property, but how that sale works and who it would go to is up in the air.”

Vogel said the hope is for Allina Health to demolish the current hospital building and rezone the property before selling it.

“We have expressed that the city’s position is that this is an incredibly important site, the site of the existing facility,” Vogel said. “By that we mean that it needs to be properly demolished. … You just don’t want old, dilapidated buildings around, and there are very few companies or developers who would have the resources to tear it down as a totally sunk cost to their project.

“And if they plan to resell it, the hospital site needs to be replatted, because it is currently on 12-to-15 ugly-shaped parcels with confusing ownership. Some of those parcels are not developable, and some of them would be challenging to develop. We would want them to be put in a neat package that would be friendly to a buyer.”

Vogel added that the costs of replatting would be nominal.