DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - On Thursday, Dodge City Community College was closed due to a bomb threat. According to a press release from Dodge City Community College, at 1:04 p.m. they received a call from a person saying there was a bomb in the art room. They say the caller described the bomb, described its location in the back of the classroom and that it would go off in just over an hour.

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO