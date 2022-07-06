ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Horry County, Myrtle Beach police warn community about fake shirt scam

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A scam that has been using the names of law enforcement agencies across the state has now hit the Grand Strand. Horry County and Myrtle Beach police departments said that texts are going around attempting to sell department shirts. The text message claims...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Horry County police investigating Socastee shooting involving minor

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Police are investigating a shooting in Socastee Wednesday night involving a minor. According to HCPD, the shooting happened around 7:11 p.m. on Spring Creek Drive and was accidental. Limited information is available due to the involvement of a minor. Stay with WMBF News for...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#South Carolina#Fraud#Law Enforcement#Hcpd#Mbpd
WBTW News13

Horry County man charged in Ocean Boulevard rape case

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who is accused of breaking into a home, holding a woman against her will at gunpoint and then sexually assaulting her has been arrested, according to an announcement Friday from the Surfside Beach Police Department. Lotorey Jermaine Greene, Jr., a 22-year-old who lives in Horry County’s Deerfield community, […]
WBTW News13

Horry County police: Juvenile shot in Socastee

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile was shot Wednesday evening in Socastee, according to Horry County police. The shooting happened at 7:11 p.m. on Spring Creek Drive, according to authorities. Further information, including the extent of the juvenile’s injuries and their age, were not immediately available. Count on...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Horry County police: Missing, endangered woman FOUND SAFE

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police said late Friday morning the woman reported missing and endangered was found safe. The Horry County Police Department said Sydney Devin McDougall was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Speedway gas station on Highway 90 in Longs. Police added McDougall...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
villages-news.com

Suspected Myrtle Beach drug dealers nabbed in parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages

A pair of suspected Myrtle Beach, S.C. drug dealers were nabbed in the parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages. Michael Paul Bays, 33, was at the wheel of a white 2018 Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plates at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he made an “abrupt right turn” into the parking lot of Wendy’s on Bichara Boulevard in the Spanish Springs area. The vehicle was in the drive-through lane for an “extended period,” which gave a police officer a chance to check on the status of the driver’s license of the Camry’s registered owner, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The check revealed that Bays’ license has been suspended in both South Carolina and in Florida. During a traffic stop, Bays admitted to the suspensions.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WMBF

Deputies investigating armed robbery in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that happened in the Pee Dee. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the T-Mart Gas, Grocery & ABC Store on S.C. Highway 41 Alternate. According to deputies, the suspect...
MARION COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown man arrested on several drug charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown County man is behind bars after a joint operation led to his arrest on numerous drug charges. Ature Javon Gray, 28, was arrested Wednesday following a drug operation conducted by both the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown City Police. “Agents...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Juvenile injured in accidental shooting in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a juvenile. Police responded to the Spring Creek Drive area in Socastee around 7:15 Wednesday night. According to a police report, when the officer arrived, the juvenile was sitting with his father in front of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

TOP HEADLINES

The change would mean an earlier “last call” time. Heat and humidity continue to spark off showers and storms each day and this trend will continue into the weekend. Lawmaker presses new idea for curbing gun violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Nick Reagan. In the wake...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy