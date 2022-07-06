ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Former West Fargo superintendent dies at 84

By Ryan Janke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST FARGO (KFGO) – A man who led West Fargo Public Schools for twenty years has died. Marvin Leidal...

West Fargo man arrested on attempted murder charge

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – At approximately 8:30 last night, Grand Forks Police Department officers were dispatched to the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane area for a disturbance involving several people. Witnesses reported a male suspect was displaying a handgun. Responding officers received a report that one person had...
WEST FARGO, ND
Man shot by Fargo police officer dies, officer placed on administrative leave

FARGO (KFGO) – The driver of a stolen van who was shot by a Fargo police officer has died. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the 28-year-old Jamestown man, who has not been publicly identified, died at a hospital several hours after the shooting at an apartment building in the 3400 blk. of 15th Ave. S. The shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
FARGO, ND
Person hospitalized after Fargo stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in South Fargo. Police responded to the 1000 block of Page Drive around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other and have been interviewed by police. The department did not...
FARGO, ND
Man who escaped courthouse after sentencing captured

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – A Bemidji man who escaped from the Becker County Courthouse after being sentenced to prison on Wednesday has been arrested. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office said Alexander Paul Robare, 25, ran out of the courthouse from the 2nd floor courtroom around 2 p.m. Robare had just been sentenced to over a year and a half in prison for a previous escape from custody charge.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
West Fargo, ND
Red River Valley Fair 2022 kickoff

FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The Red River Valley Fair kicked off yesterday, and the event runs for ten days again this year after switching from 6 days in 2021. Organizers are thrilled to bring back the rides for all ages, an assortment of foods from vendors around the Midwest, and their biggest live performance lineup to date.
FARGO, ND
Between the Paiges: Healthy Pet Treats You Can Find in Any Fargo Grocery Store!

Pet parents adore their fur babies, sometimes a little too much. Even though we love to treat our pets for every breath they take, It is crucial that if we do, we offer healthy options to avoid obesity. Pet obesity is sadly common and can result in a multitude of subsidiary health problems for pets like joint pain and heart issues. Luckily, we can still treat our fur babies to our heart’s content with foods that don’t harm their health. Everything you need to give your pet the healthy and tasty snacks they deserve can be found in most grocery stores around Fargo!
FARGO, ND

