Ellefson excited by new challenge with Red Knights

Longtime Hutchinson coach takes over BSM girls basketball program with state title aspirations

Three weeks into his tenure as Benilde-St. Margaret’s, new girls basketball coach Tim Ellefson is quickly putting names and faces together.

New BSM coach Tim Ellefson, left, front row, poses with his Minnesota Fury AAU team. (Submitted photo)

After nine seasons leading the Hutchinson girls basketball program and many more seasons coaching various sports at the school in addition to being a math teacher, Ellefson wasn’t actively searching for a new opportunity. But with 10-15 years left in his teaching career wondered if he wanted to stay in one place for his entire career. “Or do I branch out and try something different.

“We have a lot of good memories and a lot of success with Hutchinson.”

Ellefson coaches AAU basketball with Minnesota Fury and learned about the opening on a tournament trip. After talking it over with his family, Ellefson decided to apply as long as he could continue to teach math. As for geometry or calculus, Ellefson will teach where ever the need is the greatest between seventh and 12th grades.

Ellefson said he is using the open period to work with players to get to know the team before the non-contact period begins in early July.

New BSM girls basketball coach Tim Ellefson, right, also coaches for Minnesota Fury. (Submitted photo)

“We are building relationships, getting to know them, who they are as individuals, and then working on skills to see where we are at,” Ellefson said between practices with all girls basketball players from grades 7-12 in the same space at the same time. “A big part of my philosophy is that we are one unit, doing stuff together with kids working together before we split apart in July to do more team building.”

Full cupboard

The challenge isn’t as daunting as it may seem as Ellefson knows many of the top players in the state through Fury, including Olivia Olson, Zahara Bishop and Kendall McGee, three of the top scorers on the BSM roster from last season.

Ellefson takes over a program on the upswing. Former head coach Michael Swann stepped down after taking the team to the state tournament for the first time since 2011.

Ellefson’s Hutchinson squad went 21-7 last season, winning a share of the Wright County Conference East for the third time during his tenure before falling to Holy Angels in the Section 6AAA semifinals.

The Red Knights are primed for another state tournament run with nearly the entire team anticipated to return, including Olson, who enters her junior season as one of the top recruits in the country.

Bishop and McGee will only be sophomores and Sierre Lumpkin will be a senior, giving the Red Knights the top four scorers coming off a 23-6 record.

Olson averaged 22.8 points, McGee averaged 14.6, and Bishop and Lumpkin averaged more than eight points each.

“We have a program with a lot of talent but we want to establish more than that, we want to be a place people want to come and play based on how we do things, play as teammates and that is one challenge to bring it all together ahead for me,” Ellefson said.

Fury success

Ellefson coached the recently-graduated Class of 2022 team from fifth grade through 12th grade with an incredibly deep roster, including Callin Hake (Chanhassen; going to Nebraska), Mallory Heyer (Chaska; going to Minnesota), and Amber Scalia (Stillwater; going to St. Thomas). The Minnesota Fury 2022 AAU team went 8-1 during the regular season to earn the No. 1 seed at the Under Armour Association National Championships in Manheim, Pennsylvania last July.

This summer he is coaching the 2025-graduating class, which is undefeated in Under Armour regular season play. Basketball ramps back up during two viewing periods for college coaches starting with the Mill City Invite at Chanhassen High School July 6. Then the team hits the road in Ohio July 9-12 and wraps up the month at the Under Armour finals in Pennsylvania.

Coaching staff

Ellefson has put together a mix of backgrounds and experience levels on his coaching staff at BSM.

After seven seasons as the head coach at Delano, Seth Potter will join Ellefson as the first assistant. “We’ve battled against each other and we both respect what each other has done,” Ellefson said. “Seth jumped right on board. Having a coach with head coaching experience is nice to have. It takes some of that responsibility from me as a head coach. He is just as passionate about basketball as I am. He’ll be a big shoulder to rely on.”

Ajuda Alwal will coach the junior varsity team and has ties to Ellefson to AAU basketball with Fury on the boys side. He is another coach who faced Ellefson at Hutchinson while serving as JV coach at Orono. “An extremely high-energy guy,” Ellefson said.

Rudy Ruffin is a 2010 Wayzata grad who went on to run track at Minnesota State Mankato and play basketball at Bethany Lutheran College. She has an extensive background in coaching and mentoring girls at various levels in the sport, from traveling basketball to AAU and high school programs. She also works for PrepGirlsHoops.com and SportNgin.

Annie Smith is a new teacher at BSM, making the move from Providence Academy where she coached the C squad and will coach the B squad for the Red Knights.