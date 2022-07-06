Redbirds come from behind to post Town Ball win

The Isanti Redbirds found themselves in an unusual position early in their Town Ball contest against Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, June 29.

The Redbirds committed three early errors and trailed the Bulldogs 3-0 by the time they came to bat in the second inning.

“We had a lot of fun with a youth team before the game, and that usually fires our guys up for a game,” Isanti manager Steve Allen said. “But instead, we kicked the ball around. Fortunately we picked a couple of guys off the bases, or it could have been worse.”

The Redbirds eventually proved they could win a tight contest in a season filled largely with blowouts by posting a come-from-behind 5-3 victory.

“One of our goals is to learn how to win these types of close games,” Allen said. “You have to not be distracted when things aren’t going well, whether it’s an umpire’s call or an error or something else. We didn’t lose our composure; we kept battling.”

What made the comeback especially impressive is that the Redbirds, who often simply outslug opponents, instead scratched out single runs in the fourth and fifth to climb back into the contest, then used a three-run seventh to complete the comeback.

“Their starting pitcher throws well, and the sidearmer who came on in relief has always given us trouble,” Allen said of the Bulldogs. “The good news was that we didn’t let them expand their lead, and we were able to come back.”

The game’s key at-bat came with two outs and the score tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on second and third base, Connor Braaten lined a two-strike pitch back up the middle for a two-run single.

“Connor is so strong – he broke his bat on that ball, and he still got it into the outfield,” Allen said of Braaten, who finished the night with two hits and three RBIs. “You can tell he’s seeing the ball well. He’s a guy that I don’t want to lose to fall football.”

Braaten is on the football team at Minnesota-Moorhead.

Brent Tholen stayed on the mound long enough to earn the victory; he surrendered just six hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 in seven innings of work.

The Rum River Bandits were not as fortunate, as they were unable to overcome seven errors in a 14-7 loss to Mora on Wednesday, June 29. It did not help that three Rum River pitchers combined to issue eight walks and also hit two batters while surrendering 13 hits.

Offensively, the Bandits were led by Kevin Auth, who had a double among his two hits and finished with two RBIs.

The Braham Snappers lost their final game before the Independence Day break, dropping a 14-2 decision in seven innings at Hinckley. Ty Stepp had two of the Snappers’ four hits, including a double, and added a walk and a stolen base.

Jesse Johnson kept his team in the contest by allowing just two hits and two runs in three innings of relief.

All four teams will swing back into action this weekend, starting with a contest between Isanti and Rum River at Larson Field in Cambridge on Wednesday, July 6 that was not completed at press time.

On Friday, July 8, the North Branch Nighthawks will play for the first time in almost two weeks when they travel to St. Francis starting at 7:30 p.m. At that same time, Braham will play at Quamba, while Isanti will play a non-Eastern Minny League game at Miesville beginning at 8 p.m.

The next day, Braham will face Mora at Quamba, with first pitch set for 4 p.m.

Two of the teams will take the field on Sunday, July 10, as Rum River travels to Nowthen for a contest starting at 1 p.m. and North Branch hosts Quamba in a game set to start at 2 p.m.

Rum River then will face Chisago Lakes twice in three days, playing on a neutral field at Osceola on Monday, July 11, before returning home to host the Bulldogs at Larson Field on Wednesday, July 13, starting at 7 p.m.