ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti, MN

Redbirds come from behind to post Town Ball win

By John Wagner
County News Review
County News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15V1bO_0gWEd8Aj00

The Isanti Redbirds found themselves in an unusual position early in their Town Ball contest against Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, June 29.

The Redbirds committed three early errors and trailed the Bulldogs 3-0 by the time they came to bat in the second inning.

“We had a lot of fun with a youth team before the game, and that usually fires our guys up for a game,” Isanti manager Steve Allen said. “But instead, we kicked the ball around. Fortunately we picked a couple of guys off the bases, or it could have been worse.”

The Redbirds eventually proved they could win a tight contest in a season filled largely with blowouts by posting a come-from-behind 5-3 victory.

“One of our goals is to learn how to win these types of close games,” Allen said. “You have to not be distracted when things aren’t going well, whether it’s an umpire’s call or an error or something else. We didn’t lose our composure; we kept battling.”

What made the comeback especially impressive is that the Redbirds, who often simply outslug opponents, instead scratched out single runs in the fourth and fifth to climb back into the contest, then used a three-run seventh to complete the comeback.

“Their starting pitcher throws well, and the sidearmer who came on in relief has always given us trouble,” Allen said of the Bulldogs. “The good news was that we didn’t let them expand their lead, and we were able to come back.”

The game’s key at-bat came with two outs and the score tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on second and third base, Connor Braaten lined a two-strike pitch back up the middle for a two-run single.

“Connor is so strong – he broke his bat on that ball, and he still got it into the outfield,” Allen said of Braaten, who finished the night with two hits and three RBIs. “You can tell he’s seeing the ball well. He’s a guy that I don’t want to lose to fall football.”

Braaten is on the football team at Minnesota-Moorhead.

Brent Tholen stayed on the mound long enough to earn the victory; he surrendered just six hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 in seven innings of work.

The Rum River Bandits were not as fortunate, as they were unable to overcome seven errors in a 14-7 loss to Mora on Wednesday, June 29. It did not help that three Rum River pitchers combined to issue eight walks and also hit two batters while surrendering 13 hits.

Offensively, the Bandits were led by Kevin Auth, who had a double among his two hits and finished with two RBIs.

The Braham Snappers lost their final game before the Independence Day break, dropping a 14-2 decision in seven innings at Hinckley. Ty Stepp had two of the Snappers’ four hits, including a double, and added a walk and a stolen base.

Jesse Johnson kept his team in the contest by allowing just two hits and two runs in three innings of relief.

All four teams will swing back into action this weekend, starting with a contest between Isanti and Rum River at Larson Field in Cambridge on Wednesday, July 6 that was not completed at press time.

On Friday, July 8, the North Branch Nighthawks will play for the first time in almost two weeks when they travel to St. Francis starting at 7:30 p.m. At that same time, Braham will play at Quamba, while Isanti will play a non-Eastern Minny League game at Miesville beginning at 8 p.m.

The next day, Braham will face Mora at Quamba, with first pitch set for 4 p.m.

Two of the teams will take the field on Sunday, July 10, as Rum River travels to Nowthen for a contest starting at 1 p.m. and North Branch hosts Quamba in a game set to start at 2 p.m.

Rum River then will face Chisago Lakes twice in three days, playing on a neutral field at Osceola on Monday, July 11, before returning home to host the Bulldogs at Larson Field on Wednesday, July 13, starting at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Van Holmgren Wins Minnesota State Open Golf

Plymouth native Van Holmgren won the 106th annual Minnesota State Open men’s golf tournament Thursday, shooting a final-round score of 65. Holmgren, a 2017 Wayzata High School graduate, recorded eight birdies and just one bogey in his final round of the 54-hole tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
COON RAPIDS, MN
fox9.com

Cheapest gas in Minnesota as fuel prices continue to fall: list

(FOX 9) - Gas prices in Minnesota are dropping, with some gas stations selling fuel for under $4 a gallon. This comes as the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel has fallen for the third straight week after hitting an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, according to AAA.
MINNESOTA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is Minnesota's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nowthen, MN
City
Mora, MN
City
Hinckley, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Isanti, MN
101 WIXX

Alligator Found in Northeast Wisconsin Lake

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An animal rescue team is working to find the owners of an exotic animal found in a lake on the border of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties on Friday. An American alligator was netted in Long Lake in Osceola. “Some kids were...
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Allen
CBS Minnesota

Worker trimming trees in bucket truck seriously hurt in Bloomington crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A worker trimming trees from a bucket truck in the Twin Cities was severely injured Wednesday when a semi truck collided with the elbow of his work vehicle. Bloomington officials say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Shakopee Road, near the Highway 169 intersection in the south Minneapolis suburb. Investigators say the bucket truck was parked on the sidewalk and the semi's trailer struck the the truck's working arm. The worker, a 33-year-old Minneapolis man, was seriously injured. Emergency crews brought him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The semi's driver, a 59-year-old Belle Plaine man, was unharmed. Investigators say he showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with officers. The crash remains under investigation. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bring Me The News

Body found along shoreline of Crystal Lake

A body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon. Police in Robbinsdale said the body of a male was found lying face-down in the water just before 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The male's identity and the official cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.
ccxmedia.org

State Patrol to Offer Assistance to Combat Spike in Shootings, Street Racing

The Minnesota State Patrol is stepping up its presence in the Twin Cities to crack down on street racing and other crimes. “The ridiculous behavior of taking over intersections and drifting in those intersections, almost as a spectator sport, isn’t acceptable. It needs to stop,” said Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol. “It’s horrible for residents. It’s horrible for visitors. It’s horrible for business. It damages the roadway. It’s incredibly dangerous.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Two Minneapolis restaurants announce closures

Two Minneapolis restaurants are saying goodbye. Over the holiday weekend, Pie & Mighty called it quits in south Minneapolis, and Bunny's Bar & Grill closed its northeast Minneapolis location. A post on Pie & Mighty's website said its final day of operations was July 3. "We closed this chapter of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJON

18-Year-Old Travels to Meet Girl He Thought was 17-Years-Old

BIG LAKE -- The Big Lake police department is reminding parents to stay informed on who their kids are talking to online. Over the weekend Big Lake Police Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man at a home. Officers say the homeowner called the police because an 18-year-old...
BIG LAKE, MN
WJON

Clear Lake Car Crash Injures Three

CLEAR LAKE TWP -- A single-car crash has sent three women to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to Highway 10 West and 70th Ave SE northwest of Clear Lake just before 9:00 Thursday morning. Officials say a Ford Focus was westbound on Highway 10 when the car left...
CLEAR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 men charged after officers intercept 40 pounds of meth headed to Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Following a year-long investigation, three men are facing drug charges in connection to 40 pounds of methamphetamine that was intercepted while on its way to the Twin Cities.Luis Alfredo Felix-Verdugo, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ivan Trujillo-Palacios, of Apple Valley, and Axel Fuentes-Tlaseca, also of Apple Valley, are all facing four felony drug charges in Dakota County. court documents show. The charges come after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a carrier transporting a vehicle known to be used by Felix-Verdugo, in which officers found approximately 40 pounds of meth.Shortly after the meth was intercepted in Kansas, Trujillo-Palacios and Felix-Verdugo...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
135
Followers
197
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy