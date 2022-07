Roberta Jackson Loppet Foundation photo

The Board of Directors of Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association has named Roberta “Bert” Jackson as the new executive director of CAMBA.

Jackson has been a part of the mountain biking community in the Northwoods of Wisconsin for over two decades. She has volunteered with CAMBA—an organization dedicated to maintaining and improving the trails in the Chequamegon area—for many of those years.