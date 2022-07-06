ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, WI

Golf news

Sawyer County Record
Sawyer County Record
 3 days ago

The weather was “golf perfect” for this past Wednesday’s ladies morning golf league at the Hayward Golf Club. The game of the day was “Pink Ball” and the women were adorn in pink sporting the event.The results were:

First Place Team: Pat Patko, Cathy Hauschildt, Kathy Mathis and Brenda Landgrebe 96; second place: Shannon Blegen, Nancy Nelson, Michelle Lambert, and Pat Gleason, 99; third place (with score card play-off): Judy Kjelstad, Diane Heinzel Karen Giese and Brenda Proeschel, 103. Longest Putt: Tali Johnson. Closest to the pin: Peggy Ettestad. Chip-ins: Ginger Strom, Karen Giese, Kristi Dietz, Millie Merk and Nancy Nelson. One birdie of the day: Betz Latsch.

Sawyer County Record

Sawyer County Record

Hayward, WI
