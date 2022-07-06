Crusaders and Raiders named to All-Conference team

Ben Hoernemann Norwood-Young America Central HS Senior Outfield

Ben had a great year for the Raiders. He has been a leader both on and off of the field. Ben hit 381 this year and led the team with hits with 16 and a slugging % of 571. Ben also led the team with 11 RBI’s and 13 stolen bases. Ben is the son of Jenny and Cory Hoernemann of Hamburg.

Brayden Kohls Norwood-Young America Central HS Junior OF/Pitcher

Brayden had another solid year for the Raiders. Brayden loves baseball and plays the game the right way. Brayden batted 3rd for us this year and hit 378 in conference with a team high 489 on base %. He also stole 8 bases and was among team leaders in hits and runs scored. Brayden also picked up 2 wins on the mound for the Raiders. Brayden is the son of Jon Kohls and Brigitte Kohls.

Teague Monroe Norwood-Young America Central HS Junior Pitcher

Teague was solid on the mound this year for the Raiders. He had a 4-1 record in 30.1 innings. Teague struck out 30 hitters and only walked 3. Teague gave up only 5 earned runs all season. Teague’s ERA was 1.154. Teague is a hard working young man and takes his role very seriously. Teague is the son of Chuck and Heidi Monroe.

Ben Schefers Norwood-Young America Central HS Freshman Pitcher

Ben has a very good first year on varsity for the Raiders. Ben is a hard throwing young man who attacks the strike zone. Ben had a 3-1 record on the mound for the Raiders. Ben threw 31.2 innings and recorded 49 strikeouts while walking 8 batters. Ben gave up 9 total runs but only 3 were earned. Ben’s ERA was a .663. Ben is the son of Mandy and Jeremy Schefers.

Jake Kalkes Norwood-Young America Central HS Senior 1B

Jake had a tough start to the season but continued to be a leader for the Raiders not at the plate but defensively and made many great plays. Jake is a leader for the Raiders and his bat has come alive the last 2 weeks of the season. Jake was an all-conference selection last year. This year he hit 333 with a 487 on base %. Jake is a reason for our good run at the end of the season. Jake is the son of Tonia and Bill.

Sam Dennis Mayer Lutheran HS Senior 3B/SS

Sam Dennis hit .429 in conference play with a .500 one-base percentage. He played both 3B and SS for the Crusaders. He led the team in RBI with 13 from the leadoff spot in the order. He also led the team in runs scored with 13 and hits with 18 in conference play. Although he had no great desire to pitch, he was pressed into service for some short relief stints on a couple of occasions.

Nate Pawelk Mayer Lutheran HS Senior Second Base

Nate Pawelk fielded at nearly a .900 clip as he became the regular second baseman. At the plate, he had the second most hits on the team with 13 in conference play, hitting out of the cleanup spot. Nate hit .371 with a .500 on-base percentage. Nate was also not a pitcher by trade, but was called on to do a couple of relief appearances.

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Hunter Neubarth NYA Central HS Junior SS

Caden Robbins Mayer Lutheran HS Senior P/1B

Jon Wroge of NYA Central HS was named the 2022 MRC Baseball Coach of the Year.