ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Motherhood And Marriage Inspired Faith Hill’s Acting In ‘1883’

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtFyX_0gWEcBls00

Since 1993, Faith Hill has been an entertainment icon thanks to her music and acting. But those are just side notes, secondary titles to the one Hill uses first above all others for herself: mom. She also strongly identifies as the loving wife of fellow country icon Tim McGraw, a trait that also shaped how she conducts her work as an actress.

Most recently, the couple’s relationship along with Hill’s motherhood informed her acting methods for the Yellowstone prequel 1883, which sees her and McGraw playing a married couple and parents. These were two titles Hill relates to very strongly, even before artist, so she both tapped into her own experiences and shed what she knows to bring the character of Margaret Dutton to life.

Faith Hill calls herself a mom first before anything else

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4376k2_0gWEcBls00
Faith Hill tapped into her own feelings as a mom to play Margaret Dutton in 1883 / Instagram

“Once you’re a mom, you’re always a mom,” Hill asserts. “Everything I think about in my life, I think about it as a mom, period. Not as an artist or whatever, I’m a mom first.” Indeed, Hill is a mom to three children with McGraw: daughters Gracie Katherine, Maggie Elizabeth, and Audrey Caroline. Hill found out she was pregnant with Gracie not long before she and McGraw decided to tie the knot in 1996. So, playing a mom for the small screen is not a stretch of the imagination for Hill and she knew right away to let her care for children – fictional or otherwise – take center stage.

As for her 1883 counterpart, she’s the mother of the teenage Elsa Dutton, played by Isabel May. Elsa provides a voice for the show and offers a balance of innocence and capability that lets her feel a sense of hope her older relatives might have grown out of. Hill’s precocious TV daughter was not the only one who had to get hands-on throughout the show. “I’m taking care of our home, farming, gardening. I was doing it all, pregnant with our daughter,” she shared. “She’s tough. She reminds me a lot of my mom, to be honest, when I think about all that she did for us, growing up.” That’s the name of the game, isn’t it: doing what must be done for the kids and family as a whole. “Man or woman, it didn’t matter,” Hill stressed, “You had to survive. So there are skills you’d have to learn that you wouldn’t imagine you’d ever need in your life.”

Tapping into real marriage, but not too much

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZFNc_0gWEcBls00
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have certain rules for their relationship / ph: Tracy Talbert / TV Guide / courtesy Everett Collection

That is how Faith Hill played her character as a fellow mom. As for channeling Margaret’s role as a loving wife, that was a little more complex. Hill is married to McGraw, who plays her character’s husband, though – shouldn’t it be easy? Not quite. In their private life, Hill and McGraw have a rule of never going more than three days without seeing each other. They still abide by that, but Hill was adamant about not bringing 1883 home with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeHlY_0gWEcBls00
Although Hill had plenty of inspiration working with McGraw, she wanted to keep things fresh and unique for the cameras / Instagram

“Tim would walk into the house, and he’d shout out a line from the show and I’m like, ‘Ah ah,’ and close my ears,” said the actress. “I felt that in order for it to be as authentic as it needed to be, we needed to really meet one another on set as Margaret and James.” Their story was not the Dutton family’s, just as for 1883, she was not Faith Hill and he Tim McGraw; they were Margaret and James Dutton and it would have made no sense for viewers to just watch the love story between two country music singers from the present day. “We’d never run lines together, until they said ‘action’, and that was the first time,” Hill outlined. “For me, it was off-limits, and it had to be that way. When you’re with someone for so long, and know him so well and vice versa… I wanted to know James, and he needed to know Margaret.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiFrF_0gWEcBls00
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill / Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX 2017 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED / ImageCollect

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

58-Year-Old Melissa Gilbert Talks About Giving Up Botox

Melissa Gilbert, best known for playing a young Laura Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, is now 58 years old. Years ago, Melissa was still in Hollywood and like many actors, trying to keep up a youthful image with Botox and other procedures. She said that her wake-up call was when she saw a photo of herself that she didn’t even recognize.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Ryan Seacrest Fans Are Irritated At His Co-Host Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa have been hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan together since 2017. Previously, Kelly hosted the show with Regis Philbin and later Michael Strahan. Recently, fans of Ryan have been trashing Kelly saying that she interrupts him a lot and he could do better alone or with another co-host.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Tim Mcgraw
DoYouRemember?

How Is Lisa Marie Presley In $16 Million Debt Despite Inheriting Her Father’s Millions?

Aside from being a singer-songwriter and author, Lisa Marie Presley is well known because her late father is the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Additionally, she’s had romances with well-known celebrities like first husband Danny Keough; second husband, King of Pop Michael Jackson; as well as Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, and music producer Michael Lockwood. She had two children — Benjamin and Riley— with Keough and another two with Lockwood, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. Sadly, her first son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘The Little Rascals’: Norman Chaney, AKA ‘Chubsy-Ubsy,’ Lived a Short and Sad Life

There is something so bizarre about the fact that The Little Rascals, beloved for generations for its celebration of the joy of childhood, also has so much pain associated with its history. Many of its young performers were taken away by circumstances beyond their control, while others descended down paths of self-destruction. Norman Chaney — who memorably informed us in the film short “Love Business” that he preferred to be called Chubsy-Ubsy and was part of Our Gang in the days before Spanky, Alfalfa or Darla — was definitely part of the former.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Marriages#Yellowstone National Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields Opens Up About Potential ‘Facts Of Life,’ ‘Living Single’ Reboots

American actress Kim Fields is renowned for her roles as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on the NBC television sitcom The Facts of Life and Regina in the Fox Network sitcom Living Single. Fields was born in New York City on May 12, 1969, to actress Chip Fields-Hurd. She is also the older sister of Alexis Field an actress notable for her roles in TV series such as Kenan & Kel, Moesha, and Sister, Sister.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

The Cast Of ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Then And Now 2022

Would you Look Who’s Talking? But talking about what? A ’90s film you’re sure to recognize because of who exactly is the one talking the tough, foul-mouthed John McClain of Die Hard as a baby. Bruce Willis hilariously voiced baby Mikey, talking to us all with an adult man’s voice. Makes sense right? Not really, but the contrast is still entertaining.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Did Dr. Nick Cause Elvis Presley’s Death?

Dr. Nick played an important and significant role in Elvis Presley’s life. The doctor, whose actual name is Dr. George Nichopoulos, made himself available to Elvis in a variety of ways as deemed necessary at any given moment. “At times, I was his father, his best friend, his doctor. Whatever role I needed to play at the time, I did,” he told Daily Beast in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
8K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy