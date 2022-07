(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 51-year-old man on June 26. Police say at about 1:25 a.m., the suspect was riding a bike in the area of Kendall and 14th streets when they fired shots, hitting the victim, before fleeing the scene. Video of the suspect below: Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries, Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO