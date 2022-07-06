Bowie Picks Up The Pieces After Tornado Leaves Trail Of Damage

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Cleanup efforts are underway in Bowie after a tornado swept through Tuesday evening , leaving behind a trail of damage.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service indicate a tornado touched down about 5:30 p.m. in Bowie, where reports of damage included uprooted trees, downed power lines and damaged homes.

While there were no injuries reported as a result of the severe weather, toppled trees, scattered debris and damage could be found across the area Wednesday.

On Bridle Place, multiple trees fell onto the roof of a home, crashing into a bedroom. The weather also uprooted several trees and took down power lines along the same street.

Additional storm damage was visible off Bradford Lane, where large trees were snapped in half and branches and leaves blew across people’s yards.

Crews from the National Weather Service were out Tuesday evening, taking stock of the damage left behind by the tornado.

Though the storms brought down power lines, there were only seven outages affecting roughly 110 homes and businesses there as of Wednesday morning, according to BGE’s outage map.