Gas pumps failing inspections in Ohio
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...www.wral.com
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...www.wral.com
I more importantly check for a skimmer each time I fill up. Just pull on the black plastic piece of where you put your credit card in. If it comes off, it’s a skimmer. Last thing I want is taken. I make this a habit.
I pumped gas at a local gas station a couple weeks ago and soon as it ok'd my card and I selected the grade, it shot to 11 cents before I even put the nozzle in the spout....I thought "what the..."!
Boy, that really helps with the price of gas under Dementia J.O., Huh?! LOL!!!!!
Comments / 12