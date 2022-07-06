Gas pumps failing inspections in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several guns have turned up with airport passengers in Ohio this year, and the Transportation Security Administration expects to find more. So far in 2022, TSA said Thursday that security officers have found 24 firearms at John Glenn Columbus International Airport checkpoints, with the latest turning up on June 30. Comparative to 2021, TSA found 33. A spokesperson for the agency said with only about half of the year over, the airport is on pace to surpass the previous year in the number of guns stopped at checkpoints.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO