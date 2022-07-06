ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas pumps failing inspections in Ohio

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

My2Centsz
3d ago

I more importantly check for a skimmer each time I fill up. Just pull on the black plastic piece of where you put your credit card in. If it comes off, it’s a skimmer. Last thing I want is taken. I make this a habit.

MrTcfuzzy4 Furer
3d ago

I pumped gas at a local gas station a couple weeks ago and soon as it ok'd my card and I selected the grade, it shot to 11 cents before I even put the nozzle in the spout....I thought "what the..."!

Chris Lacy
3d ago

Boy, that really helps with the price of gas under Dementia J.O., Huh?! LOL!!!!!

