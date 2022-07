A judge sentenced a 42-year-old Rockford man to nine years in prison after he sold heroin and cocaine to a man who died when he ingested the drugs at a Wonder Lake home. Eric Williams, 42, of the 5900 block of Garrett Lane in Rockford, was indicted and charged with three counts of drug-induced homicide, […] The post 9 years in prison for Rockford man convicted of drug-induced homicide in death of man at Wonder Lake home appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO