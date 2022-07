HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The local McDonald’s in Guntersville, AL, recognized an outstanding crew member Thursday for his achievements in and out of the restaurant. Gabe Marsh was nominated for being an incredible crew member and maintaining positivity despite obstacles. Marsh was born with no legs and one arm, but his adopted family encouraged him to go above and beyond in everything that he does. He graduated from high school this spring and was a star swimmer in his community. Despite challenges, he continues to break stereotypes in his daily life.

