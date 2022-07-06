ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, IA

W-SR at CF on KWAY Country

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday night in regular season baseball Independence beat Waverly-Shell Rock 8-4....

kwayradio.com

kwayradio.com

W-SR Substate Action Begins on KWAY Country

Listen Friday night to Substate Quarterfinals Baseball on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Friday evening the 24-10 Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks host the 6-26 South Tama Trojans. The Go-Hawks are the 2-seed in the Substate. Coverage begins at 6:40 with first pitch at 7:00.
WAVERLY, IA
kwayradio.com

W-SR Starts Regional Play on Y99.3

Listen Thursday night to Regional Quarterfinals Softball on Y99.3. Thursday evening the 7-17 Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks travel to play 10-22 Mason City. Pregame starts at 6:45 and first pitch is at 7:00.
WAVERLY, IA
kwayradio.com

Late Surge Upsets CF

Wednesday night on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team upset 8th ranked Cedar Falls on the road. The Go-Hawks were down 7-4 entering the 7th inning and managed to win 8-7. Go-Hawk Chance Key had a solo home run in the win.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kwayradio.com

S-F-T vs. CP-U on Y99.3

Listen to Class 3A Regional Semifinal Softball Saturday on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Saturday the Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli Cougars host the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers. Coverage starts at 4:45 with first pitch at 5:00.
SUMNER, IA
kwayradio.com

Softball Season Ends in Mason City

Thursday night on Y99.3 the Mason City Riverhawks defeated Waverly-Shell Rock 11-1 in 5 innings in the Regional Quarterfinals. The Go-Hawks finish the season with a 7-18 record.
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Clarksville vs. BCLUW on Y99.3

Listen Friday night to Regional Semifinals Softball on Y99.3. Friday evening the Clarksville Indians host the BCLUW Comets in Class 1A action. Pregame at 6:45 and first pitch at 7:00.
CLARKSVILLE, IA
KIMT

Top of Iowa Conference reveals 2022 All-Conference baseball teams

Hollis Bode BishopGarrigan Sr. DrewFogarty Bishop Garrigan Jr. Garrett Heying BishopGarrigan Jr. Jake Jeske Eagle Grove/BK So. Cayden Schultz Eagle Grove/BK Jr. Truman Knudtson Forest City Sr. Tommy Miller Forest City So. Kellen Moore ForestCity Jr. Mason Graham Garner-Hayfield-Ventura So. Matt Steffensmeier Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr. Sam Wood Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr. Brady Hanson...
VENTURA, IA
KAAL-TV

Alleged racist taunts delay Iowa softball game

(ABC 6 News) - An investigation has been launched after claims of racial taunts during a softball game in north Iowa resulted in fans getting ejected. Thursday evening, a softball playoff game between Charles city and Waterloo East ended up being marred by a delay in action after a group of students were ejected from the crowd over accusations of racist taunting.
#Cf#Kway Country
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Rebraca Focused On Improvement

Iowa center Filip Rebraca says his first season in the Big Ten was a learning experience. The North Dakota transfer started all 36 games at center for the Hawkeyes and averaged just under six points and six rebounds. Rebraca has been working on individual improvement this offseason. Rebraca says with...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Storm clean up in Independence

Iowa women's basketball commit Ava Jones and family struck by car in Louisville. Lifelong friends Cade Obermueller and Gable Mitchell follow in their fathers’ footsteps. On Wednesday, the Cedar Rapids School Board held a work session to discuss the future of its School Resource Program. Students at Cornell College...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

UNI Hires New Play-by-Play Voice for First Time in 29 Years

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Ever Loyal will hear a new voice when they tune in to listen to their Panthers take the field and court. As he announced in September of last year, Gary Rima decided he'd be retiring and finishing his illustrious career as the Voice of the Panthers. The Strawberry Point, Iowa native was on the call for a multitude of the greatest moments in Northern Iowa sports history.
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
K92.3

Crumbl Cookies Is Coming To Waterloo!

Big news if you have a sweet tooth and live in the Cedar Valley!. A new sugary business is moving into Waterloo very soon. If you've been paying attention to some of the businesses coming in and out of the Cedar Valley, you might have noticed that the Pita Pit located at 1503 Flammang Drive is closed for good.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Dyersville celebrates 150th Anniversary of town founding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Dyersville held a parade on Friday, July 8th to celebrate the sesquicentennial of the founding of the town. The parade featured local students, former city council members, mayors, & firetrucks from Dyersville and towns in both Dubuque & Delaware counties. The celebrations also...
DYERSVILLE, IA
Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Football Adds Kenneth Merrieweather to '23 Class

'23 Detroit King Athlete Kenneth Merrieweather visiting Kinnick Stadium on April 23, 2022. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com) Iowa's big recruiting weekend at the end of June yielded just one verbal commitment while it was happening. Indianapolis offensive lineman Trevor Lauck pledged on that Sunday. Since the gathering, the event is steadily bearing...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa airports to receive a total of $27 million in federal funding

(The Center Square) – Five Iowa airports will receive a combined total of $27 million in federal funding. Much of the money will be used for solar power upgrades. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the funding on Thursday. The funding comes from the 2022 Airport Terminal Program, one...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Derecho intensity varies, demonstrated by Tuesday storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The term “derecho” brings out a certain reaction from people in eastern Iowa, based on recent experiences from August 2020. Tuesday’s experience with a derecho should help set your expectations for a variety of outcomes instead. The definition of a derecho has...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

