W-SR at CF on KWAY Country

Listen Friday night to Substate Quarterfinals Baseball on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Friday evening the 24-10 Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks host the 6-26 South Tama Trojans. The Go-Hawks are the 2-seed in the Substate. Coverage begins at 6:40 with first pitch at 7:00.
Listen Thursday night to Regional Quarterfinals Softball on Y99.3. Thursday evening the 7-17 Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks travel to play 10-22 Mason City. Pregame starts at 6:45 and first pitch is at 7:00.
Wednesday night on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team upset 8th ranked Cedar Falls on the road. The Go-Hawks were down 7-4 entering the 7th inning and managed to win 8-7. Go-Hawk Chance Key had a solo home run in the win.
Listen to Class 3A Regional Semifinal Softball Saturday on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Saturday the Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli Cougars host the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers. Coverage starts at 4:45 with first pitch at 5:00.
Hollis Bode BishopGarrigan Sr. DrewFogarty Bishop Garrigan Jr. Garrett Heying BishopGarrigan Jr. Jake Jeske Eagle Grove/BK So. Cayden Schultz Eagle Grove/BK Jr. Truman Knudtson Forest City Sr. Tommy Miller Forest City So. Kellen Moore ForestCity Jr. Mason Graham Garner-Hayfield-Ventura So. Matt Steffensmeier Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr. Sam Wood Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr. Brady Hanson
(ABC 6 News) - An investigation has been launched after claims of racial taunts during a softball game in north Iowa resulted in fans getting ejected. Thursday evening, a softball playoff game between Charles city and Waterloo East ended up being marred by a delay in action after a group of students were ejected from the crowd over accusations of racist taunting.
Iowa center Filip Rebraca says his first season in the Big Ten was a learning experience. The North Dakota transfer started all 36 games at center for the Hawkeyes and averaged just under six points and six rebounds. Rebraca has been working on individual improvement this offseason. Rebraca says with...
Iowa women's basketball commit Ava Jones and family struck by car in Louisville. Lifelong friends Cade Obermueller and Gable Mitchell follow in their fathers’ footsteps. On Wednesday, the Cedar Rapids School Board held a work session to discuss the future of its School Resource Program. Students at Cornell College...
For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Ever Loyal will hear a new voice when they tune in to listen to their Panthers take the field and court. As he announced in September of last year, Gary Rima decided he'd be retiring and finishing his illustrious career as the Voice of the Panthers. The Strawberry Point, Iowa native was on the call for a multitude of the greatest moments in Northern Iowa sports history.
Big news if you have a sweet tooth and live in the Cedar Valley!. A new sugary business is moving into Waterloo very soon. If you've been paying attention to some of the businesses coming in and out of the Cedar Valley, you might have noticed that the Pita Pit located at 1503 Flammang Drive is closed for good.
Just a few weeks ago, AJ Green signed his very first NBA deal, signing a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were the only organization in the 30-team league to extend Green more than an Exhibit-10 or Summer League offer sheet. If the Cedar Falls native's professional career...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Dyersville held a parade on Friday, July 8th to celebrate the sesquicentennial of the founding of the town. The parade featured local students, former city council members, mayors, & firetrucks from Dyersville and towns in both Dubuque & Delaware counties. The celebrations also...
'23 Detroit King Athlete Kenneth Merrieweather visiting Kinnick Stadium on April 23, 2022. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com) Iowa's big recruiting weekend at the end of June yielded just one verbal commitment while it was happening. Indianapolis offensive lineman Trevor Lauck pledged on that Sunday. Since the gathering, the event is steadily bearing...
Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
When you think of great BBQ food several Midwest cities come to mind. Kansas City and St. Louis just to name a couple. But according to the latest list of the 'Best BBQ Cities in the U.S.', you better throw an Iowa city on that list too!. Only one Iowa...
(The Center Square) – Five Iowa airports will receive a combined total of $27 million in federal funding. Much of the money will be used for solar power upgrades. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the funding on Thursday. The funding comes from the 2022 Airport Terminal Program, one...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The term “derecho” brings out a certain reaction from people in eastern Iowa, based on recent experiences from August 2020. Tuesday’s experience with a derecho should help set your expectations for a variety of outcomes instead. The definition of a derecho has...
