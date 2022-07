ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Friday announced that, through the state’s Connect Maryland initiative, the Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded more than $127.6 million to local jurisdictions, Internet Service Providers, educational, and community organizations to increase high-speed internet access and affordability. The funding will help provide broadband service to an estimated 15,000 households that are currently unserved or underserved … Continue reading "Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces more than $127.6 million in broadband grants [VIDEO]" The post Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces more than $127.6 million in broadband grants [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO