ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park shooting victim in critical condition

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Coq9e_0gWEbESG00

BROOKLYN PARK -- A person remains in critical condition after being shot in Brooklyn Park Monday evening.

The city's police department gave no details about the victim, but said they arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle just after 6 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

According to police, the shooting happened outside of an apartment building on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 5:15 p.m.

The shooter, who is not in custody, likely knew the suspect, and police do not believe this was a random shooting.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Minnesota

Police: Woman arrested after stabbing man in Brooklyn Park apartment

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A woman is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man inside an apartment on Saturday morning.Brooklyn Park police arrived at the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue around 11:30 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening, police say.The woman was also at the scene, and she was arrested without incident.The case is under investigation.Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswww.wadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project https://www.stpaulintervention.org Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day One www.dayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza United esperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Police: Woman hits, kills man with car in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man died after getting hit by an SUV early Saturday morning near Loring Park. According to an official with the Minneapolis Police Department, at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at 1st Avenue and 17th Street and when they arrived, they found a man in his 30s injured.
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis man struck by car in domestic dispute, dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide they say happened after a domestic dispute.Police were called to the intersection of 1st Avenue South and 17th Street East around 3:20 a.m. They found a man in his 30s who had been struck by a vehicle multiple times.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.Officials say the dispute happened between the man and a woman, who had previously been in a relationship. She drove an SUV from the road and hit the man, who was walking near a sidewalk.She was arrested at the scene.Police say it's the 46th homicide in the city this year. The man's identity has not been released.Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswww.wadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project https://www.stpaulintervention.org Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day One www.dayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza United esperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
fox9.com

U of M student's Dinkytown apartment hit by gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A University of Minnesota student was awakened early Friday when gunshots were fired into her apartment. Police have not yet responded to questions about what they believe happened, but witnesses tell Fox 9 that multiple shots were fired near 13th Avenue and 5th Street around 1 a.m. when two groups began shooting at each other.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND TV

Anoka man arrested for death of infant daughter 13 years ago

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) – An Anoka man has been arrested in connection with the death of his infant daughter 13 years ago in Coon Rapids. Authorities say the 37-year-old man told authorities earlier this month he was responsible for her death. He has been booked into the Anoka County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.
ANOKA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Shooting Outside Huntington Place Apartments

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting in which a person was shot in the stomach. Police say it happened at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday outside one of the buildings at the Huntington Place apartment complex. Officers learned about the incident after the gunshot victim had gone into surgery at...
mprnews.org

Minneapolis imam said to be recovering after being stabbed inside his mosque

Twin Cities Muslim leaders say a man with a history of mental illness stabbed an imam inside his Minneapolis mosque this week. Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota said Imam Awil Adan suffered head and arm injuries, and could have been killed had another person at the Khalid Binu Walid Center on West Lake Street not intervened. Hussein said the imam is at home recovering.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Minneapolis Man Sentenced to 17.5 Years for Armed Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 17 years for armed robbery. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Keanu Ross was sentenced Friday to 210 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,850 in restitution for his part in the armed robberies of two gas stations and a hotel.
CBS Minnesota

Hmong community holds vigil to honor Vadnais Lake victims

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The Hmong community came together Saturday night to honor the memory of a family with a tragic end. Dozens brought flowers and lit candles for the three children and their parents who all died a week ago on July 1.The father, 27-year-old Yee Lee, died by suicide. The mother, 23-year-old Molly Cheng, drowned her three children and herself in Vadnais Lake.Through an interpreter, Cheng's father shared his emotional struggles over losing his daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren, 5-year-old Phoenix, 4-year-old Quadrillion, and 3-year-old Estella."My grandchildren have always lifted me up until this point, and I don't...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3-year-old hurt in Maplewood hit-and-run; police searching for driver

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- The Maplewood Police Department is searching for the suspect in a hit and run case that involved a 3-year-old girl. On the evening of June 25, a man was riding his bicycle, pulling his daughter in a bicycle trailer around Roselawn Avenue East and Kenwood Drive West when they were struck by a vehicle that did not stop, police say.Both the father and the daughter sustained minor injuries.The police are searching for the suspect driver, who is believed to be a white woman. The suspect vehicle is a 2008-2009 maroon Dodge Caravan with right front bumper damage and a white sticker in the lower left rear window. Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Jason Marino at 651-249-2624.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
ccxmedia.org

State Patrol to Offer Assistance to Combat Spike in Shootings, Street Racing

The Minnesota State Patrol is stepping up its presence in the Twin Cities to crack down on street racing and other crimes. “The ridiculous behavior of taking over intersections and drifting in those intersections, almost as a spectator sport, isn’t acceptable. It needs to stop,” said Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol. “It’s horrible for residents. It’s horrible for visitors. It’s horrible for business. It damages the roadway. It’s incredibly dangerous.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with assault following stabbing on 4th of July

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a man is facing assault charges for allegedly stabbing a man on the Fourth of July. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said that 29-year-old Tyler Bober, of Cloquet, stabbed a man in the stomach early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman, near Elk Lake.  The victim, a 35-year-old Princeton man, was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Investigators say the stabbing happened during an argument that turned into a fight. Bober fled the scene to a home in St. Cloud, where he was arrested. Bober is facing a second-degree assault charge, the sheriff's office says. Zimmerman is located roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. 
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

18-year-old Man Killed in Brooklyn Park Fireworks Mishap

Early Morning Fireworks Incident Kills Man in Brooklyn Park. The Fourth of July holiday ended in tragedy after a young man was killed in Brooklyn Park due to a fireworks mishap. According to Brooklyn Park police, officers, firefighters and North Memorial paramedics got a report at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday...
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy