Brooklyn Park shooting victim in critical condition

BROOKLYN PARK -- A person remains in critical condition after being shot in Brooklyn Park Monday evening.

The city's police department gave no details about the victim, but said they arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle just after 6 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

According to police, the shooting happened outside of an apartment building on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 5:15 p.m.

The shooter, who is not in custody, likely knew the suspect, and police do not believe this was a random shooting.