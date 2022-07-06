ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna approves historian’s Indigenous People land statement; To be read before Town Board meetings

By Ignatious P. Reilly
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
NISKAYUNA The Town Board last week unanimously approved a land acknowledgment statement crafted to recognize the “unique and enduring relationship that exists between Indigenous People and their traditional territories” and the town.

Town Historian Denis Brennan, who crafted the statement, said he has been mulling the idea for a few years and originally proposed the concept to Schenectady County but was rejected. He then brought the proposal to Niskayuna, where the town’s Economic Development Historic Preservation and Environmental Conservation Committee recently signed off on the proposal.

The statement, which will be read before every Town Board meeting, recognizes that the town is established on land that once belonged to the Kanien’kehá:ka and Muh-he-con-neok peoples, which translate to Mohawk and Mohican, respectively.

“We wish to respectfully acknowledge that Niskayuna is on the traditional lands of the Kanien’keha:ka (Mohawk) and the Muh-he-con-neok (Mohican) Peoples, past and present, and we honor with gratitude the land itself and the peoples who have stewarded this land throughout generations,” the statement reads.

The resolution, proposed by Supervisor Jaime Puccioni and Councilman John Della Ratta, was approved 4-0. Della Ratta was absent for the final vote.

“I look forward to us adopting this resolution,” Puccioni said prior to last Thursday’s vote.

Brennan said land acknowledgment statements are common throughout Canada, but noted the idea is not unheard of locally. Union College has its own land acknowledgement statement that recognizes the college is built on the traditional homelands of the Iroquois Confederacy.

“It’s not meant to be a sign that indicates blame for anything that happened in the past or to provoke guilt about what happened in the past, and it’s not an apology,” Brennan said. “It’s just simply offering recognition and hopefully creating a greater public understanding and awareness about our history.”

Brennan said he views the statement as a first step in strengthening the bond between the town and local Native Americans that once inhabited the lands where the town now sits. Niskayuna comes from the indigenous word Ca-nas-ti-gi-o-ne, which translates to “field of corn.”

“It really should be just the beginning,” he said. “The first step is to recognize this and then to make some effort — which we haven’t really worked out what that’s going to be — but to make some effort to develop some sort of conscientious relationship … an ongoing interaction with local indigenous peoples.”

The Town Board recently appointed a working group to redesign the town’s seal that depicts a Native American standing in front of five teepees. The seal, which dates back to 1976, is meant to represent the Iroquois Confederacy, which was made up of six nations and who lived in longhouses, not teepees.

Brennan said the group is hoping to establish a working plan and timeline in the fall and noted that work to change the seal could take up to a year. The group is planning to meet with local residents about the design and will be reaching out to the local Native American community to learn more about how they would like to be represented in the new design.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he said.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: 518-410-5117 or carnold@dailygazette.net. Follow him on Twitter: @ChadGArnold.

