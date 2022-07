Are you in the market for a new place to live in Yakima? The Yakima real estate market is still seeing lots of buyers and sellers despite rising mortgage rates. Cory Bemis, owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Real Estate says as of today, there are 302 active residential listings and 295 pending/contingent residential listings on the market in Yakima. Bemis says just twelve months ago, there were only 185 active listings and 413 pending/contingent listings. He says while it's still a sellers market based on the current supply and demand it's beginning to shift to a balanced market.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO