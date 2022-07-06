Parents. Grandparents. A dedicated synagogue worker.

Seven people were killed by a gunman who opened fire on July 4 celebrations in a Chicago suburb – they were family members, friends and community leaders. A White House email sent the day before Roe v. Wade was overturned reveals that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican to a lifetime position as a federal district judge in Kentucky. Will the Jan. 6 committee get stood up? "Cheer" star Jerry Harris is set to be sentenced. Extreme flooding is hitting Sydney, Australia.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert , and here's Wednesday's news.

🌅 Up first: Surgeons at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare have no option but to amputate a Florida girl's right leg after she was attacked by a nine foot shark last week while scalloping off the coast of Keaton Beach. Read more

Rhett Willingham, left, and Addison Bethea, right, pose for a photo days after she was attacked by a shark near Keaton Beach in Taylor County. Provided to the Tallahassee Democrat

More news to know now:

📰 A federal judge will sentence former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin Thursday for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd .

➡ WNBA star Brittney Griner said in a handwritten letter she was ''terrified'' she might stay in prison in Russia forever. The White House says President Joe Biden has read her plea .

🎾 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios is due in court in Australia next month for alleged assault .

🔵 After a Fourth of July shooting in Philadelphia left at least two police officers injured, Mayor Jim Kenney said he's "worried every day" and cannot wait to be out of office .

People hurry off the Parkway after two police officers were struck by bullets during the July 4th fireworks show on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Monday, July 4, 2022. Elizabeth Robertson, AP

A tragedy in Highland Park

Hundreds of people gathered in the Highland Park suburb of Chicago Tuesday evening, where a gunman opened fire at a July 4 parade, killing seven people and injuring dozens of others. Authorities released the names of six of the victims, who include a dedicated synagogue worker, a great-grandfather and dual Mexican-American citizen and both parents of 2-year-old boy who was found at the scene bloody and alone. As more details surface here's what we know .

⚫ ''I was shot'': Talking to survivors of the Highland Park shooting .

⚫ Crackling explosions or singular pops: How to tell the difference between fireworks and gunshots .

⚫ They came for the American dream . On the Fourth of July, they survived an American shooting .

⚫ Here's how you can help those affected by the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting .

Dozens of mourners gather for a vigil near Central Avenue and St. Johns Avenue in downtown Highland Park, one day after a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park's Fourth of July parade, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Anthony Vazquez, AP

More on this:

The suspected gunman was charged Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, Robert E. "Bobby'' Crimo III faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lake County State's Attorney Eric F. Rinehart said Crimo will likely face more charges and he would ask a judge on Wednesday morning to hold him in jail without the possibility of bail. Read more

⚫ Police say the suspect legally purchased a high-powered rifle. But the motive behind the mass shooting is still unknown.

⚫ Updated timeline of the shooting: The alleged gunman disguised himself with women's clothing to escape after firing 70 rounds .

⚫ ''We need to end this horror'': Vice President Harris visited the site of the shooting .

📷 The aftermath of the mass shooting in Highland Park 📷

Children's toys, lawn chairs and Independence Day regalia littered the streets of downtown Highland Park, items left behind at the scene of the July 4 mass shooting. First responders worked the scene Tuesday, while community members grappled with the aftershock.

Click here to see more photos from the scene of the Highland Park mass shooting .

Hillary Heller, Shannon Rowe and Lucy Heller embrace near the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade, on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Jim Vondruska, Getty Images

Email shows Biden planned to nominate antiabortion judge

Gov. Andy Beshear's office turned over a June 23 White House email that confirms President Joe Biden intended to nominate anti-abortion Republican Chad Meredith to a lifetime appointment as a federal district judge in Kentucky. The day after the White House email was sent, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the federal constitutional right to abortion. Then the White House didn't put the nomination forward – and has declined to comment on the potential nomination over the past week. Read more

🟣 More on abortion: A Mississippi judge has rejected a request by the state’s only abortion clinic to temporarily block the state's ''trigger law.'' In Florida, the states new 15-week abortion ban was blocked but then quickly reinstated Tuesday. Read more

🟣 Vaginas, uteruses and coat hangers: Abortion advocates use tattoos to protest Roe v. Wade ruling .

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , Supreme Court correspondent John Fritze looks deeper at how overturning Roe v. Wade was a triumph of a decades long push by a conservative legal movement. You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Attorney Rob McDuff, an attorney representing the Jackson Women's Health Organization, speaks with reporters, after arguing for a lawsuit filed by the state's only abortion clinic, to remain open by blocking a law that would ban most abortions in the state, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Hinds County Chancery Court in Jackson, Mississippi. Rogelio V. Solis, AP

Just for subscribers:

🛑 Donald Trump's potential '24 campaign faces a few roadblocks (but some are motivating him) .

🌎 USA TODAY Exclusive: Henry Kissinger on the ''painful'' need for better leaders .

🏥 ''Watershed moment'': Doctors are finding new hope in treatments for deadly pancreatic cancer .

🚢 Is the cruise industry coming back? After more than 2 years under a COVID cloud, the answer is yes .

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here .

Are you already a subscriber and want all of the subscriber-only content emailed to you directly every day? We can do that! Sign up for the Your Day newsletter .

Jan. 6 committee remains hopeful Pat Cipollone will appear for a deposition

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol remains hopeful former White House counsel Pat Cipollone will appear Wednesday for a deposition, and said it would also welcome follow-up details from Secret Service members who were with former President Donald Trump that day. The committee set the date for the deposition last Wednesday when it subpoenaed Cipollone to appear. "Any concerns Mr. Cipollone has about the institutional prerogatives of the office he previously held are clearly outweighed by the need for his testimony," Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee's chair and vice chair, said. Read more

⭕ What did Jan. 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson say about Trump? How does it compare to other evidence?

Jerry Harris sentencing: A USA TODAY investigation into the cheerleading world

Cheerleader Jerry Harris is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for pressuring young boys to send him nude photos and videos and soliciting sex from minors, a stunning fall for the former star who captivated fans when he appeared in the Netflix docuseries “Cheer.” USA TODAY in September 2020 reported that Harris was under federal investigation. That article was part of a broader investigation by the news organization into pervasive youth protection failures in competitive cheerleading. Read more

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris' popularity with viewers following the debut of the Netflix series scored the cheerleader an invite to Vanity Fair's Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

ICYMI: Some of our top stories yesterday

🔥 A wildfire stranded roughly 100 Fourth of July revelers at a California utility site .

👩‍✈️ Airlines say FAA staffing is behind delays. FAA says it's a pilot shortage. So what's to blame?

🌐 Over 130 human trafficking suspects were arrested in a police operation done throughout Europe .

🏅 Video: Biden bestowed Medals of Honor to four Army soldiers for their heroism during the Vietnam War .

🌳 Climate protesters glued themselves to ''The Last Supper'' and other U.K. gallery paintings in a striking demonstration .

Protesters from "Just Stop Oil" climate protest group glue their hands to the frame of a copy of Leonardo da Vinci's, 'The Last Supper', inside the Royal Academy, London, Tuesday July 5, 2022. James Manning, AP

Sydney struggles amid days of severe flooding

Floodwaters had inundated or were threatening the homes of tens of thousands of people around Sydney on Wednesday as rivers started to recede and the heavy rains tracked north. It's the fourth flood emergency in 16 months for Australia's largest city. Evacuation orders and official warnings to prepare to abandon homes were given to 85,000 people by Wednesday, up from 50,000 on Tuesday, New South Wales state Premier Dominic Perrottet said. Parts of southern Sydney had been lashed by nearly 8 inches of rain in 24 hours, more than 17% of the city's annual average, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jonathan How said Tuesday. Read more

People look at the flooded Windsor Bridge at Windsor on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia’s largest city in a flood emergency that was impacting 50,000 people, officials said Tuesday. Mark Baker, AP

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Parents. Grandparents. A dedicated synagogue worker.