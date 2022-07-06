ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to explore a new town? 5 ways to spend a day in Matthews for $50 or less

By Ebony L. Morman
 3 days ago

Downtown Matthews is about a 25 minute drive from Charlotte’s center city. A charming town with its own aesthetic, there’s always something to do in the suburban outpost with a family-friendly vibe.

With plenty of locally owned shops, restaurants and activities (we can’t forget about Saturday mornings at the Matthews Farmers Market ), downtown Matthews is the place you visit and want to stay for a while.

When you want to visit a small town that has a rich history, spend some time exploring with these five things to do in Matthews for less than $50 a day:

Slow down with a cup of coffee in downtown Matthews

Location: Brakeman’s Coffee & Supply, 225 N Trade St, Matthews, NC 28105

Spend the morning on Brakeman’s Coffee & Supply’s patio, which is surrounded by a white picket fence. It’s the place where everyone visits for “slow culture coffee” and to experience a moment of calm during the day. The menu options include classic and signature coffees and shakes, smoothies, ice cream and more. While you’re there, order a 10 oz. Lavender Latte ($4.80).

Cost: $4.80+ tax and tip

Start your day with a cup of coffee at Brakeman’s. Ebony Morman/CharlotteFive

Spend time outdoors

Location: Stumptown Park, 120 S Trade St, Matthews, NC 28105

Enjoy the scene as you walk through downtown Matthews toward Stumptown Park . Festivals, concerts, events and more happen at this 0.9 acre park. In season, Food Truck Fridays are held here, too. There’s plenty of open grass, a stage, an outdoor grill and picnic area and more.

Cost: Free

Spend some time outdoors at Stumptown Park in downtown Matthews. Ebony Morman/CharlotteFive

Where to eat lunch in Matthews

Location: Royal Cafe and Crêperie, 131 Matthews Station St, Matthews, NC 28105

For lunch, take a trip to France without having to board a plane. Royal Cafe and Crêperie is where you should go to taste sweet and savory classic crepes with a twist. The menu includes breakfast, entree and dessert crepes. There’s also an option for you to create your own crepe masterpiece (with a little guidance from the chef, if needed). Coffee and tea are also on the menu. Order the Smoky Chipotle Chicken Crepe ($10), which comes with grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion and chipotle aioli.

Cost: $10+ tax and tip

Go back in time

Location: Matthews Heritage Museum, 232 N Trade St, Matthews, NC 28105

Spend the afternoon exploring one of the oldest buildings in the area. Matthews Heritage Museum is located inside the 1879 Massey-Clark House. You can learn about the history of the railroad, see the original bank interior of the Bank of Matthews, listen to telephone switchboard stories and more.

Cost: $4+ tax and tip

Stop by the Matthews Heritage Museum to learn more about the town’s history. Matthews Heritage Museum

Where to eat dinner in Matthews

Location: The Loyalist Market, 435 N Trade St #102, Matthews, NC 28105

End the evening with dinner at a place that’s known for its local and regional cut-to-order cheese selection. The Loyalist Market is more than artisanal cheeses and charcuterie. Visitors can try made-to-order sandwiches, beer, wine and more. Order the Veggin’ Out, which comes with fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, roasted red pepper, olive oil and pesto. It’s served on ciabatta bread and with kettle chips or organic mixed greens ($9.5). Pair your dinner with a glass of Chardonnay from Napa Valley, California ($12).

Cost: 21.50+ tax and tip

Total cost for your day in downtown Matthews: $40.30+ tax and tip.

While in downtown Matthews, have dinner at The Loyalist Market. Loyalist Market

