Bronx, NY

225 MTA Heroes help Bronx bus riders avoid confusion amid redesign project

By Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are a group that makes sure bus riders get where they need to go.

The 225 MTA employees have worked as Customer Ambassadors through the launch of the Bronx bus redesign.

They were out in rain and shine speaking to customers and studying route changes to make sure riders were fully informed on updates to their bus lines.

They studied the route changes to be able to help customers still learning about the updates to their bus lines.

These ambassadors went above and beyond their regular job duties to represent the MTA during this change.

The MTA said to the heroes, "Thank you to all our ambassadors for showcasing our streamlined Bronx network and being the face of New York City to our riders. You have represented us beautifully!"

