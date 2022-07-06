ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When I moved to the US from the UK, I found Cadbury's chocolate didn't taste the same. Turns out, I wasn't just imagining it.

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
Mikhaila Friel tried both the original UK and US version of Cadbury's Dairy Milk chocolate. Mikhaila Friel/Insider
  • Back in 2016, I tried Cadbury Dairy Milk in the US for the first time after moving to Pennsylvania.
  • I noticed that it tasted like a different recipe from the original UK version.
  • In my opinion, the UK Dairy Milk is far superior as it has a more silky smooth texture.

Jae Cousins
3d ago

Same with other countries. Our U.S. FDA allows all the toxic chemicals they can cram into food. Part of the depopulation plan.

