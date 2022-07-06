ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police searching for two accused felons from central Ohio

By Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in finding two men from central Ohio accused of felonies.

Dewyone Wells is wanted for aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.

Russell Blankenship is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated robbery.

Dewyone Wells (left) and Russell Blankenship (right).

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Wells and Blankenship. Anyone with information may call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org .

All tips are anonymous.

Comments / 20

Patty J.
3d ago

Can't a additional charge be brought to both for evading arrest? There has to be something else they can be changed with.

Reply(5)
5
