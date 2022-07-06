Police searching for two accused felons from central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in finding two men from central Ohio accused of felonies.Ohio gun bills: Proposals would raise buying age, add ‘red flag’ check, set waiting period
Dewyone Wells is wanted for aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.
Russell Blankenship is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated robbery.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Wells and Blankenship. Anyone with information may call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org .
All tips are anonymous.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 20