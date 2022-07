STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State has steadily pieced together the bulk of its 2023 recruiting class with 10 commitments up to this point. It is likely going to be a smaller-sized haul for the Cowboys in this cycle — at least as far as high school prospects are concerned. The Pokes have added four new pledges to the class since the beginning of June, with the most-recent addition joining the mix at the beginning of July.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO