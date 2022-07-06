Lyle Filkins Obituary

Lyle Earl Filkins, the son of Welmer Ernest and Alice Pearl (Lutz) Filkins, was born June 23, 1935, in Council Bluffs, IA. Lyle died July 3, 2022, at this home in Atlantic, IA, at the age of 87 years and 10 days.

Lyle attended school in Glenwood, graduating with the class of 1953. After graduating, he attended the University of Iowa and then Tarkio College, where he played basketball. On August 27, 1960, he was united in marriage to Ethel Belle Holiday. Lyle worked at the Oakland Beef Plant for a short time, before becoming a truck driver. Lyle continued to drive a truck throughout his career, both locally and over the road.

Lyle enjoyed fishing and gardening. He loved to go hunting, especially with his sons, brothers, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by Ethel Filkins; his parents; and his brother Deryl.

He is survived by his five children: Crystal and husband George Starlin of Cumberland, IA, Lyle Filkins, Jr. and wife Valerie of Mason City, IA, Kelli and husband Lowell Evans of Corning, IA, Steven and wife Shawn Filkins of Elizabethtown, KY, and Kimberly and husband Dustin Wyman of Griswold, IA; his grandchildren: Elisha and husband Adam Hardy of Cumberland, Max and wife Jordan Starlin of Griswold, Dustin Starlin and wife Josie of Treynor, IA, Danielle and husband Nathan Johnstone of Lebanon, IN, Staci and husband Mark Faber of Waverly, NE, Brittney and husband Landon Cason of Albia, IA, Haley Noecker and husband Nick both Creston, IA, Tyler and wife Jordan Evans of Indianola, IA, Shelby Evans of Portsmouth, IA, Aaron Filkins of Corydon, IN, Alex Filkins of Corydon, IN, Tyler Johnson and fiancé Victoria Bartels of Harrisburg, SD, Jordyn Steffens of Ames, IA, and Kennedy Wyman of Griswold; 21 great grandchildren; his brothers and sisters: Don Filkins, Donna Garrett, Richard Filkins, Pat Garges, Kenneth Filkins and wife Sandra, Larry Filkins, and Wendell Filkins and wife Emma; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

An interment of cremated remains will take place on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 10:30 AM at the Lincoln Center Cemetery south of Cumberland. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family with arrangements.