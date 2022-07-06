ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

A 2-year-old found in Highland Park kept asking for his parents. They had both been killed.

By Sinéad Baker
A police officer picks up an American flag left behind after Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
  • Among the victims of the Highland Park mass shooting was two-year-old Aiden McCarthy.
  • A woman said she found the child, stained with blood, at the Highland Park parade.
  • He kept asking "are mom and dad coming back soon?," she said.

A toddler whose parents were killed in the Highland Park mass shooting kept asking if they were coming back, a woman who looked after him said.

The two-year-old boy, Aiden McCarthy, was found covered in blood at the Highland Park mass shooting, CBS News reported on Tuesday.

His parents, 35-year-old Irina McCarthy and 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, were killed. Aiden was not injured, CBS said.

Lauren Silva, 38, and her boyfriend told the Daily Beast that they found him.

He kept asking "are mom and dad coming back soon?" Silva told the Daily Beast.

She also described finding the child: "My boyfriend handed me this little boy and said he was underneath this father who was shot in the leg. They were trying to stop the bleeding so I brought the boy downstairs into the garage."

She said he was still in diapers and only had one shoe on.

A GoFundMe page set up for McCarthy said he was reunited with his grandparents.

Silva also said the child was reunited with his grandparents. She told the Daily Beast that she gave him at the parade to another couple who brought him to hospital, and then he later met his grandparents.

The fundraiser raised more than $1.8 million as of Wednesday morning. It said the money would go to Murphy "and the caregivers who will be tasked with raising, caring for, and supporting Aiden."

McCarthy's parents were among seven people killed in the mass shooting.

Comments / 6

Guest
3d ago

so sad but what a great and generous outpouring of love for this orphaned 2 year old and those tasked with bringing him up after only 2 short years with his parents.

Reply
9
bree
3d ago

This country has brought every crazy person out!! Take your own life if you want to kill but not random people

Reply
12
Gypsy
3d ago

It is so sad that one man has made violence and hatred acceptable for the past 5 years.He tapped on people's hatred and bigotry.

Reply
5
 

CBS DFW

2 women found at Rowlett gas station with gunshot wounds

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two women were found shot at a gas station in Rowlett on July 4. At about 7:28 p.m., Rowlett police received a report of two injured women at Valero in the 1600 block of Dalrock Road. Hillary Plouck, 31, and Hayley Plouck, 24, were found at the gas station with gunshot wounds. Hayley told police that the two had been shot by her boyfriend, Keith Richmond, 34.Rowlett police located the suspect at an address in Garland. Garland police detained Richmond after a short foot pursuit, police said.The two were transported to a local hospital, where Hillary was pronounced dead. Hayley is being treated and is expected to survive. Richmond, who police said has a violent past, will be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
