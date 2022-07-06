A 2-year-old found in Highland Park kept asking for his parents. They had both been killed.

A police officer picks up an American flag left behind after Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Among the victims of the Highland Park mass shooting was two-year-old Aiden McCarthy.

A woman said she found the child, stained with blood, at the Highland Park parade.

He kept asking "are mom and dad coming back soon?," she said.

A toddler whose parents were killed in the Highland Park mass shooting kept asking if they were coming back, a woman who looked after him said.

The two-year-old boy, Aiden McCarthy, was found covered in blood at the Highland Park mass shooting, CBS News reported on Tuesday.

His parents, 35-year-old Irina McCarthy and 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, were killed. Aiden was not injured, CBS said.

Lauren Silva, 38, and her boyfriend told the Daily Beast that they found him.

He kept asking "are mom and dad coming back soon?" Silva told the Daily Beast.

She also described finding the child: "My boyfriend handed me this little boy and said he was underneath this father who was shot in the leg. They were trying to stop the bleeding so I brought the boy downstairs into the garage."

She said he was still in diapers and only had one shoe on.

A GoFundMe page set up for McCarthy said he was reunited with his grandparents.

Silva also said the child was reunited with his grandparents. She told the Daily Beast that she gave him at the parade to another couple who brought him to hospital, and then he later met his grandparents.

The fundraiser raised more than $1.8 million as of Wednesday morning. It said the money would go to Murphy "and the caregivers who will be tasked with raising, caring for, and supporting Aiden."

McCarthy's parents were among seven people killed in the mass shooting.