ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Xi Jinping's Key Speech In Hong Kong Spurs Seminars To Study and Promote His Vision

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1y96_0gWEZAv600

Hong Kong is prepping to gain further insights into the latest speech delivered by President Xi Jinping in China’s Special Administrative Region.

What Happened: The education and social welfare sectors in Hong Kong are organizing seminars to study Xi’s speech, which he delivered on his recent visit to the former British crown colony as it marked 25 years of its return to China, reported the South China Morning Post.

Hong Kong’s Education Secretary Christine Choi Yuk-Lin is reportedly set to attend one such seminar on Friday, which will be hosted by pro-Beijing groups.

A spokesperson for Hong Kong’s Education Bureau said, “All sectors of the community including the education sector attach great importance [to the speech],” according to the SCMP.

The representative refused to comment on whether students and teachers will also be required to study the Chinese leader’s speech.

Wong Kwan-yu, the President of the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers and Hua Xia Education Foundation, which is hosting “the spirit of Xi’s important speech” seminar, said Xi “risked his life [amid the pandemic] to come to Hong Kong to give a speech – we should pay attention to what he said as his remarks are very important to Hong Kong’s future.”

Another seminar dubbed “learn and promote” the spirit of Xi’s speech is due to be held by the Beijing liaison office in Hong Kong, according to SCMP.

Guests at that seminar will include Tam Yiu-chung, the city’s only delegate to China’s top legislative body — the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, Hong Kong’s labor minister Chris Sun Yuk-han and social welfare legislator Tik Chi-yuen.

Why It Matters: Wong said Xi spelled out the vision for Hong Kong’s future in his speech, the SCMP reported.

However, some analysts have expressed views that the seminars are tantamount to “formalism.”

“People may just show up for the sake of attending and the Hong Kong public would not take it too seriously either,” said Hong Kong Community College of Polytechnic University political scientist Chan Wai-keung.

On the contrary, Tik said he views the seminars as an “opportunity” to meet people rather than as study session events that take place on the mainland.

“​​It is also a good chance to exchange views and explore how the social welfare sector can contribute to what Hong Kong is expected to achieve along the thoughts of Xi,” said Tik.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

With Vladimir Putin And Narendra Modi In Audience, Xi Jinping Calls For World To End 'Sanctions Abuse'

Targeting Western sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the world "must abandon Cold War mentality" and "bloc confrontation." What Happened: During the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the audience, Xi criticized global sanctions without any direct references.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
The Drive

China Acquiring New Weapons Five Times Faster Than U.S. Warns Top Official

“In purchasing power parity, they spend about one dollar to our 20 dollars to get to the same capability.”. The Air Force officer responsible for all aspects of contracting for the service has issued a stark warning about China’s rapid gains in defense acquisition, with the result that its military is now getting its hands on new equipment “five to six times” faster than the United States. This is the latest sobering evidence from a U.S. defense official suggesting that the Pentagon needs to urgently overhaul the way it goes about fielding new weapons, while China increasingly appears to be jockeying for the lead in the development of all kinds of high-end military technologies as part of its broader drive to become a preeminent strategic power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#South China#British#Education Bureau#Scmp#Chinese#Tam
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Top Russian Official’s Crazed Threat: Alaska Takeover Could Be Next

Russian officials have begun to issue a series of threats to the United States in an attempt to fend off a war crimes tribunal, with top officials suggesting that Russia could be interested in going after Alaska next, which the United States purchased from Russian in 1867. Russia’s lower house...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov STORMS OUT of talks with G20 diplomats after Western powers criticised Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine

Russia's top diplomat stormed out of talks with G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia on Friday as Western powers criticised Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Washington and allies condemned Russia's assault ahead of the meeting before Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov faced what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a barrage of Western criticism at the closed-door talks.
POLITICS
International Business Times

China Signals Resolve On Senkakus Dispute: Sends Warship To 'Watch' Russian Frigate

China has reportedly sent a frigate to "chase away" a Russian warship hovering outside the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The move hints at Beijing's resolve to claim its right over the Tokyo-controlled islands, called Diaoyu Islands in China. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the Chinese...
CHINA
PBS NewsHour

China demands U.S. end military ‘collusion’ with Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
57K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy