PCM Baseball at Des Moines Christian Postponed Softball Begins Postseason Hosting Grinnell

The Pella softball team faces a daunting road in the Class 4A regional semifinals as they travel to the presumed favorites to win the Class 4A state championship today. Top-ranked Winterset looms as the Huskies and their high powered offense aim to run to Fort Dodge, while the Dutch are hoping to pull off a major upset following a six-inning 14-4 victory over Oskaloosa.
The class 4A #12 Knoxville Softball Squad will get its regional action underway tonight as the Panthers host Fairfield. Knoxville has had and will admit to having an up and down season. While the Panthers have spent most of the season ranked in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union top 15, they have not had it easy. Coach Carla Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the turning point of the season was a loss to Pella Christian, where not a lot went well, and it showed the players were ready to get things in order.
The Indianola baseball team advanced to the Class 4A substate 7 semifinals Friday evening, with a 5-1 win over Ottumwa. Brady Blake and Kaden Ritchie combined to throw a one-hitter against the Bulldogs, who scored their lone run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. The Indians then followed up with five unanswered runs, with RBI hits from Kasey Carter and Blake in the second inning to take their first lead 2-1, then scored a run on a wild pitch, a solo home run by Blake, and an RBI sacrifice fly from Jack Strong in the next three innings.
It was advantage Pella in the Class 3A Substate 7 baseball opening round in the Red Rock Rivalry renewed, as the Dutch knocked off Knoxville 8-2, as heard live on both 95.3 KNIA and the KRLS3 stream. Knoxville opened with a tally in the top of the 1st inning, only...
The Pella Christian softball team was unable to avoid the revenge of Van Meter Friday night, having their season came to a end with a 10-0 road loss in the Class 2A Region 2 semifinals as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Bulldogs gained control of the game in the...
The Pella softball team earned their first postseason win in four years in impressive fashion to kick off the Class 4A regional bracket, defeating Oskaloosa 14-4 Thursday, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. A fielding error in the bottom of the 1st gave the home team a 1-0 lead, but...
The Norwalk Warrior baseball team fell to the Des Moines Roosevelt Roughriders 3-2 Friday, in the Class 4A, Substate 8 first round. Coming into the matchup both teams knew Friday’s game could be a close one as Norwalk Ace Ian Fisher and Roosevelt Ace Shea Stickel both had era’s around hovering around 1, and both teams had battled in tight games in their two previous matchups including a 1 run 11 inning duel back in May.
Area class 3A baseball squads will start their sub-state play tonight and it just happens that the two 3A clubs are playing each other when the Red Rock Rivalry gets a 2nd chapter for 2022. Knoxville took the regular season game over Pella back on May 27th winning 2-0. The Panthers got a two hit shutout from Beau Leisure and halted a Pella squad that was at the time outscoring its opponents 64-12. Since then the Panthers won a share of the South Central Conference championship, and Pella rebounded to go 20-14 and finish 11-10 in the Little Hawkeye Conference, good enough for 4th. Knoxville Catcher Hayden Hatch tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, catching tonight’s starter Beau Leisure has been fun this year and he hopes the rest of his teammates step up to have a repeat performance of the regular season.
The Norwalk High School baseball team will begin their postseason journey today. The Warriors will head to Des Moines Roosevelt for their Class 4A, Substate 8 first round game against the Roughriders. Norwalk comes into tonight’s matchup 18-17 overall while Des Moines Roosevelt brings a 26-13 overall record with them.
The Pleasantville softball team fell to Grundy Center 9-1 Wednesday night. In a low-scoring game, Grundy Center blew the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning with seven runs to put the game out of reach. Pleasantville ends the season 12-17 overall.
A game that started with a nine-run top of the 1st didn’t end until nearly four hours later for the Pella baseball team as they defeated South Tama 15-12 in the regular season finale Wednesday. The Dutch had 15 batters come to the plate before the first three outs...
The Pella Christian softball team used a three-run third inning to climb out of an early hole and defeat Colfax-Mingo 5-3 in a regional playoff game heard live on 92.1 KRLS Wednesday. The host Tigerhawks gained the early advantage, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the first...
The Norwalk baseball team is officially set for postseason play. The Warriors, who had their regular season finale suspended and rained out vs. ADM Tuesday, will take an 18-17 record into Friday’s Class 4A, Substate 8 first round game at Des Moines Roosevelt, which is 26-13. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m., with pregame coverage on kniakrls.com (KNIA3) starting at approximately 4:45.
The Knoxville Baseball Squad will have a rematch with Pella on Friday to open up class 3A substate play. The Panthers won the regular season matchup back on May 27th as Beau Leisure pitched a two hit gem and struck out 15 Dutch batters. Leisure will be on the mound Friday for the Panthers and while he looks to have an encore performance his teammates know they have to do their part to give the Panthers a chance to advance to Monday’s semi-finals against either Carlisle or Newton. Pitcher Niko Lacona and Catcher Hayden Hatch tell KNIA/KRLS Sports it all comes down to doing the things Knoxville is good at for seven innings.
It is another night of sprint car racing at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. As the month of July moves forward, more visitors will descend on the track to gear up for Nationals. The points race in the 410s has Brian Brown at the top. He is scheduled to run at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. The 360 points gap closed significantly with Terry McCarl’s win last week and the Pro Sprints are still anyone’s race in the top five. Live coverage will be a bit different this week. Live Track Side will not change at 5:00 on KNIA. However, Race Nights Live, due to high school softball coverage, will start on kniakrls.com KRLS3 at seven, and then will be joined in progress following the Knoxville and Fairfield softball game on 95.3 KNIA.
The annual Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance golf outing returns on Friday, August 19th. Mary Mansfield with the PACE Alliance says members and their guests are invited to 18 holes of regular play golf with hole contests for cash prices, with a portion of the proceeds going to Pella Community Ambulance. Find registration details here.
The 2022 Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open is less than two weeks away, taking place in late July. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News registration and sponsorship opportunities are still open for the event, and it serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the chamber and helps allow them to put on all the other fun events the chamber is a part of throughout the year. The Chamber Golf Open will take place on July 20th at the Indianola Golf and Country Club with tee times open. For more information, click below.
The Knoxville Booster Club will hold its annual fundraising golf tournament on Saturday, August 20, at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Knoxville. Barry Smith of the Knoxville Booster Club spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the tournament. “This is our fourth year holding the tournament. This year’s tournament will be on...
The annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returns this weekend to support local cross country teams. The tradition returns on Saturday, July 9th at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. The event supports the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams. Race day walk-ins are welcome. The cost for both the 5K and 10K is $25 per participant and $20 for groups of four or larger. Find registration details here: https://runsignup.com/RACE/IA/PELLA/REDROCKBALLOONFEST5K10K.
The Arthur J. Bosch Endowment is providing six Central College students the opportunity to undertake summer research projects as Bosch Undergraduate Summer Research Fellows. The endowment provides financial support for undergraduate students to engage in professional research opportunities with faculty during the summer in preparation for graduate school or a chosen career. Bosch Fellows receive a stipend and housing support during the summer to support their research.
