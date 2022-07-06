PCM Baseball at Des Moines Christian Postponed Softball Begins Postseason Hosting Grinnell

It is another night of sprint car racing at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. As the month of July moves forward, more visitors will descend on the track to gear up for Nationals. The points race in the 410s has Brian Brown at the top. He is scheduled to run at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. The 360 points gap closed significantly with Terry McCarl’s win last week and the Pro Sprints are still anyone’s race in the top five. Live coverage will be a bit different this week. Live Track Side will not change at 5:00 on KNIA. However, Race Nights Live, due to high school softball coverage, will start on kniakrls.com KRLS3 at seven, and then will be joined in progress following the Knoxville and Fairfield softball game on 95.3 KNIA.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO