Top 10 kitchen appliances you need to make cooking an effortless part of your daily routine

There is something both mystifying and unnerving about a beautiful shelf that seems to be staring back at you. Shelves are often used as a place to display things that are important to us, from our favorite books to photos of loved ones or memorable events. In most cases, the shelves themselves are nondescript or minimal, designed to shine the spotlight on the objects they hold rather than on themselves. Of course, there are also times when shelves are so ornate and magnificent that they almost become the center of attraction. This particular shelf design is somewhat both, holding your mementos and possessions while also standing as an art piece in itself. It could even be an instrument of thought and discussion, provoking some contemplation on what it really means to see things and how our minds can work to fill in the gaps that were never there.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO