A car dealership property near Fruitvale Boulevard could be the next home for Yakima Transit vehicles as the city prepares for a switch to alternative fuels. Yakima Transit’s Alvie Maxey said the division will be one of the first city departments to look at changing to alternative fuels, but the division has no room to expand at its Public Works location nearby. It has no space for new infrastructure tied to the changes, such as charging stations for electric vehicles, he said.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO