AIR YOU CAN WEAR: The typical summer weather pattern continues across Alabama today. Hot, humid, and random, scattered showers and storms around during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be mostly in the mid 90s, and a “heat advisory” remains in effect for about the northern 2/3 of the state, where some spots could see the heat index touching 105 this afternoon. An “excessive heat warning” remains in effect for Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone, and Madison counties, where the heat index could briefly touch 110 before afternoon storms form. But understand it will be hot and humid statewide.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO