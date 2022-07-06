1 rescued after second-floor apartment fire in Willougby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A fire broke out at a Willoughby apartment early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the 37000 block of Grove Avenue.

According to the fire chief, the fire started in a second-floor apartment and sent smoke throughout the building.

One person was helped outside of the building using a ladder from a third-floor window.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.