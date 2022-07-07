ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

All the Tory MPs who have resigned from Boris Johnson's government

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

The government appears to be imploding, with the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid last night triggering waves of further resignations into this morning.

People are annoyed with the PM's handling of the Chris Pincher allegations , with Downing Street over the course of a few days changing its story regarding how much they knew about the rumours.

So, 53 people have so far resigned from the government so far, including top ministers and the vice party chairman - who did so on live TV for good measure.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here is a list of all the Tory MPs who have resigned from government jobs so far and the roles they quit:

  • Sajid Javid, health secretary
  • Rishi Sunak, chancellor
  • Andrew Murrison, trade envoy

Murrison posted a slightly blurry letter on Twitter to announce his resignation.

  • Jonathan Gullis, PPS
  • Saqib Bhatti, PPS
  • Bim Afolami, vice party chairman

This is the guy who resigned on TV and you just have to watch the clip:

  • Nicola Richards, PPS
  • Virginia Crosbie, PPS
  • Alex Chalk, solicitor general
  • Theo Clarke, trade envoy
  • Laura Trott, PPS

"Trust in politics has been lost in recent months," she said in a Facebook post this morning.

  • Will Quince, children's minister

Quince supported the PM during a media round on Monday but after he found out he was briefed with less than accurate information, he resigned:

  • Robin Walker, minister for schools

  • John Glen, city minister and economic secretary to the treasury
  • Victoria Atkins, justice minister - she interestingly resigned via Instagram . Will the next MP to resign do so on TikTok?
  • Jo Churchill, health minister
  • Selaine Saxby, PPS
  • Claire Coutinho, PPS
  • David Johnston, PPS

He said: "events in recent months have made the view of politics and politicians worse".

"I know from my inbox that there are different views about the Prime Minister, but I do not believe he can provide the leadership the country needs," he added.


  • Stuart Andrew, junior housing minister

Andrew resigned as a housing minister, saying “our party, particularly our members and more importantly our great country, deserve better”.

  • Felicity Buchan, PPS


  • Kemi Badenoch, minister for levelling up communities and minister of state for equalities
  • Neil O'Brien, minister for levelling up housing and communities
  • Alex Bughart, minister in the department of education
  • Lee Rowley, minister for industry
  • Julia Lopez, minister in DCMS

These five ministers all resigned together in a joint letter to the prime minister. Cute really.

  • Mark Logan, parliamentary private secretary
  • Rachel Maclean, minister for safeguarding

  • Craig Williams, PPS to the Chancellor
  • Mims Davies, work and pensions minister
  • Duncan Baker, department for levelling up
  • Mike Freer, equalities minister
  • Mark Fletcher, DfBEIS
  • Sara Britcliffe, Department for education
  • Ruth Edwards, Scottish office
  • Peter Gibson, department for international trade
  • James Sunderland, Defra
  • David Duguid, trade envoy
  • Jacob Young, department for levelling up
  • Danny Kruger, department for levelling up
  • James Daly, department for work and pensions
  • David Mundell, trade envoy
  • Guy Opperman, pensions minister
  • Chris Philip, minister for technology and the digital economy
  • George Freeman, minister for science, research and innovation
  • Gareth Davies, PPS
  • James Cartlidge, courts minister
  • Damian Hinds, security minister
  • Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland minister
  • Ed Argar, DHSC
  • Simon Hart, Wales minister
  • James Davies, PPS
  • Helen Whately, treasury minister

Aside from these people, lots of MPs have withdrawn their support for Johnson, including Lee Anderson, Robert Jenrick and Liam Fox.

We're sure we will have to keep this story updated as the day continues...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: If UK PM Boris Johnson is ousted, who could replace him?

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Britain's finance and health ministers resigned in quick succession on Tuesday, in moves that put the future of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in peril after a series of scandals that have damaged his administration. Below is a summary of some of those who could be...
U.K.
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson could last as prime minister for over 20 years

Boris Johnson could last for 20 years as prime minister, Brexit Opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.The prime minister's leadership is in jeopardy after numerous ministers, including health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, offered their resignations.Likening Johnson to Robert Walpole, whose premiership lasted two decades, Rees-Mogg suggested that the PM wasn't going anywhere anytime soon."I'm going for Walpole. Walpole did 21 years, and I'd like to see the Prime Minister do better than Walpole", Rees-Mogg told Sky News.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Hinds
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Mims Davies
Person
David Johnston
Person
Jo Churchill
Person
Stuart Andrew
Person
Robin Walker
Person
James Cartlidge
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
David Mundell
Person
Helen Whately
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Saqib Bhatti
Person
Guy Opperman
BBC

Boris Johnson's resignation speech as he quits as Tory leader

Boris Johnson has announced he is quitting as leader of the Conservative Party after a perilous few days in office. The crisis engulfing Mr Johnson's premiership escalated on Tuesday, following the dramatic resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. They quit within minutes of each other following...
POLITICS
CNBC

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns after more than 50 MPs quit government

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday after more than 50 members of Parliament resigned from his government within 48 hours. Speaking outside Downing Street, Johnson said that it is "clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and so a new prime minister."
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson appoints new Cabinet ministers before quitting

Boris Johnson began a reshuffle of his Cabinet shortly before announcing his resignation as Tory leader. He appointed a string of new Cabinet ministers to replace MPs who quit as part of the mass ministerial exodus in protest at his leadership. Here is a look at his new appointments. Greg...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Pps Saqib Bhatti#Pps Bim Afolami#Pps Virginia Crosbie#Pps Alex Chalk#Pps Trust
The Independent

Boris Johnson has ‘always been manifestly unfit’ for office of prime minister says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has always been in her view “manifestly unfit for the office of prime minister” after Mr. Johnson agreed with the 1922 Committee to step down from his position today (7 July).The first minister of Scotland added: “Boris Johnson, even before the last few days, was not leading an effective or properly functioning government.”The Tory leader is expected to remain in post until a new leader is put in place at the party’s annual conference in October, a No 10 source said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
U.K.
Reuters

Boris Johnson resigns as British PM

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as Britain's prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party.
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour will stage Commons vote to force out Boris Johnson immediately if he refuses to go

Labour will stage a Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately, if he tries to stay on as a caretaker.Keir Starmer urged Conservative MPs to “get rid of him” now – rather than serve a two-month interim period, while a successor is elected, saying: ”He can’t cling on in this way.”“If they don’t get rid of him, Labour will step up in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence because we can’t go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come,” the Labour leader said.Asked...
POLITICS
The Independent

Grant Shapps enters No 10 ahead of telling Boris Johnson to resign

Grant Shapps was seen arriving at Downing Street as a group of cabinet ministers awaited Boris Johnson to tell him to quit as prime minister. A government source told The Independent that the delegation also included Chris Heaton Harris, the chief whip, Nadhim Zahawi, the new chancellor, and the Welsh secretary Simon Hart.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Boris Johnson resignation: Hampshire and Isle of Wight reaction

Conservative politicians in the south of England have welcomed Boris Johnson's decision to stand down as Conservative leader. Mr Johnson has stepped down as party leader but said he would continue to serve until a successor is chosen. It follows a dramatic 48 hours which saw dozens of ministers resign...
POLITICS
The Independent

Departures from government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister

Here is a list of all the departures from government that have occurred outside reshuffles since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019.All departures were resignations unless otherwise stated.There have been 41 departures as of 1pm on July 6 2022.The equivalent figure for the whole of Theresa May’s premiership was 52.1. Baron Young, Government whip in the House of Lords, on August 29 2019, in protest at the decision to prorogue Parliament.2. Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, on September 5 2019, amid disagreements over Brexit.3. Amber Rudd, work and pensions...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dozen ministers resign as Boris Johnson struggles to keep grip on power

(updates par 20)A dozen ministers resigned as Boris Johnson haemorrhaged support on Wednesday, leaving his position as Prime Minister in grave doubt.The action by ministers came as reports suggested Cabinet minister Michael Gove had privately told Mr Johnson it was time for him to go.The mass resignation of ministers, along with a string of parliamentary aides, came after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their Cabinet posts on Tuesday evening.At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 means he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faces.But Mr Javid’s resignation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers

Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:09.30amThe pound was trading higher on the news of Mr Johnson’s resignation – up 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros.09.25amA Number 10 spokesman said the PM will make a statement to the country today, with reports saying that will be before lunchtime.09.14amBoris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak - live: Ex-chancellor launches leadership bid after Boris Johnson resigns

Rishi Sunak has launched his bid to become the new Tory leader after Boris Johnson announced he would be stepping down as prime minister. “Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions,” the former chancellor said as he posted a video with the hashtag #Ready4Rishi on social media.It comes just days after he resigned from the Treasury at the same time as Sajid Javid stepped down as health secretary, with both men criticising Mr Johnson’s leadership. They were soon followed by more than 50 other Tory MPs quitting their government posts.The prime minister has since stepped...
WORLD
Indy100

Indy100

178K+
Followers
13K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy