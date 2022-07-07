All the Tory MPs who have resigned from Boris Johnson's government
The government appears to be imploding, with the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid last night triggering waves of further resignations into this morning.
People are annoyed with the PM's handling of the Chris Pincher allegations , with Downing Street over the course of a few days changing its story regarding how much they knew about the rumours.
So, 53 people have so far resigned from the government so far, including top ministers and the vice party chairman - who did so on live TV for good measure.
Here is a list of all the Tory MPs who have resigned from government jobs so far and the roles they quit:
- Sajid Javid, health secretary
- Rishi Sunak, chancellor
- Andrew Murrison, trade envoy
Murrison posted a slightly blurry letter on Twitter to announce his resignation.
- Jonathan Gullis, PPS
- Saqib Bhatti, PPS
- Bim Afolami, vice party chairman
This is the guy who resigned on TV and you just have to watch the clip:
- Nicola Richards, PPS
- Virginia Crosbie, PPS
- Alex Chalk, solicitor general
- Theo Clarke, trade envoy
- Laura Trott, PPS
"Trust in politics has been lost in recent months," she said in a Facebook post this morning.
- Will Quince, children's minister
Quince supported the PM during a media round on Monday but after he found out he was briefed with less than accurate information, he resigned:
- Robin Walker, minister for schools
- John Glen, city minister and economic secretary to the treasury
- Victoria Atkins, justice minister - she interestingly resigned via Instagram . Will the next MP to resign do so on TikTok?
- Jo Churchill, health minister
- Selaine Saxby, PPS
- Claire Coutinho, PPS
- David Johnston, PPS
He said: "events in recent months have made the view of politics and politicians worse"."I know from my inbox that there are different views about the Prime Minister, but I do not believe he can provide the leadership the country needs," he added.
- Stuart Andrew, junior housing minister
Andrew resigned as a housing minister, saying “our party, particularly our members and more importantly our great country, deserve better”.
- Felicity Buchan, PPS
- Kemi Badenoch, minister for levelling up communities and minister of state for equalities
- Neil O'Brien, minister for levelling up housing and communities
- Alex Bughart, minister in the department of education
- Lee Rowley, minister for industry
- Julia Lopez, minister in DCMS
These five ministers all resigned together in a joint letter to the prime minister. Cute really.
- Mark Logan, parliamentary private secretary
- Rachel Maclean, minister for safeguarding
- Craig Williams, PPS to the Chancellor
- Mims Davies, work and pensions minister
- Duncan Baker, department for levelling up
- Mike Freer, equalities minister
- Mark Fletcher, DfBEIS
- Sara Britcliffe, Department for education
- Ruth Edwards, Scottish office
- Peter Gibson, department for international trade
- James Sunderland, Defra
- David Duguid, trade envoy
- Jacob Young, department for levelling up
- Danny Kruger, department for levelling up
- James Daly, department for work and pensions
- David Mundell, trade envoy
- Guy Opperman, pensions minister
- Chris Philip, minister for technology and the digital economy
- George Freeman, minister for science, research and innovation
- Gareth Davies, PPS
- James Cartlidge, courts minister
- Damian Hinds, security minister
- Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland minister
- Ed Argar, DHSC
- Simon Hart, Wales minister
- James Davies, PPS
- Helen Whately, treasury minister
Aside from these people, lots of MPs have withdrawn their support for Johnson, including Lee Anderson, Robert Jenrick and Liam Fox.
We're sure we will have to keep this story updated as the day continues...
