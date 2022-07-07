All the Tory MPs who have resigned from Boris Johnson's government

The government appears to be imploding, with the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid last night triggering waves of further resignations into this morning.

People are annoyed with the PM's handling of the Chris Pincher allegations , with Downing Street over the course of a few days changing its story regarding how much they knew about the rumours.

So, 53 people have so far resigned from the government so far, including top ministers and the vice party chairman - who did so on live TV for good measure.

Here is a list of all the Tory MPs who have resigned from government jobs so far and the roles they quit:

Sajid Javid, health secretary

Rishi Sunak, chancellor

Andrew Murrison, trade envoy

Murrison posted a slightly blurry letter on Twitter to announce his resignation.

Jonathan Gullis, PPS

Saqib Bhatti, PPS

Bim Afolami, vice party chairman

This is the guy who resigned on TV and you just have to watch the clip:

Nicola Richards, PPS

Virginia Crosbie, PPS

Alex Chalk, solicitor general

Theo Clarke, trade envoy

Laura Trott, PPS

"Trust in politics has been lost in recent months," she said in a Facebook post this morning.

Will Quince, children's minister

Quince supported the PM during a media round on Monday but after he found out he was briefed with less than accurate information, he resigned:

Robin Walker, minister for schools

John Glen, city minister and economic secretary to the treasury

Victoria Atkins, justice minister - she interestingly resigned via Instagram . Will the next MP to resign do so on TikTok?

she interestingly resigned via Instagram . Will the next MP to resign do so on TikTok? Jo Churchill, health minister

Selaine Saxby, PPS

Claire Coutinho, PPS



David Johnston, PPS

He said: "events in recent months have made the view of politics and politicians worse".

"I know from my inbox that there are different views about the Prime Minister, but I do not believe he can provide the leadership the country needs," he added.





Stuart Andrew, junior housing minister

Andrew resigned as a housing minister, saying “our party, particularly our members and more importantly our great country, deserve better”.

Felicity Buchan, PPS





Kemi Badenoch, minister for levelling up communities and minister of state for equalities

Neil O'Brien, minister for levelling up housing and communities

Alex Bughart, minister in the department of education

Lee Rowley, minister for industry

Julia Lopez, minister in DCMS

These five ministers all resigned together in a joint letter to the prime minister. Cute really.

Mark Logan, parliamentary private secretary

Rachel Maclean, minister for safeguarding

Craig Williams, PPS to the Chancellor

Mims Davies, work and pensions minister

Duncan Baker, department for levelling up

Mike Freer, equalities minister

Mark Fletcher, DfBEIS

Sara Britcliffe, Department for education

Ruth Edwards, Scottish office

Peter Gibson, department for international trade

James Sunderland, Defra

David Duguid, trade envoy

Jacob Young, department for levelling up

Danny Kruger, department for levelling up

James Daly, department for work and pensions

David Mundell, trade envoy

Guy Opperman, pensions minister

Chris Philip, minister for technology and the digital economy

George Freeman, minister for science, research and innovation

Gareth Davies, PPS

James Cartlidge, courts minister

Damian Hinds, security minister

Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland minister

Ed Argar, DHSC

Simon Hart, Wales minister

James Davies, PPS

Helen Whately, treasury minister

Aside from these people, lots of MPs have withdrawn their support for Johnson, including Lee Anderson, Robert Jenrick and Liam Fox.



We're sure we will have to keep this story updated as the day continues...

