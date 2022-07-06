ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates pursue unlikely two-game sweep of Yankees

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arN7k_0gWEXo6S00

The disparity between the Pittsburgh Pirates and visiting New York Yankees is easy to spot — in record, statistical comparisons, payroll — but that’s not the whole story.

Or at least it isn’t through the first half of a two-game series between the clubs that concludes on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The Pirates put together a strong game in all aspects to take the series opener 5-2 on Tuesday.

While a sweep of a two-game series might seem underwhelming, it would carry some significance for a Pirates team that is 14 games under .500 and at least partially rebuilding. The Yankees are the top team in baseball.

“This team fights,” said Pittsburgh outfielder Jack Suwinski, who hit his 14th homer Tuesday to lead all National League rookies.

“We’re a really good team. I believe that. Everyone in the clubhouse believes that. We all believe that we can play the best teams, no matter who it is, and put together good games.”

In late May, the Pirates went to Los Angeles when the Dodgers had baseball’s best record and swept a three-game series. Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said games like those and Tuesday’s can be strong teaching moments for young players.

“I think it shows them that if you pay attention to the little things … little things are important,” Shelton said.

The Yankees could use a few more little things — and big things, namely runs — in the series finale on Wednesday.

New York was coming off a 2-0 road loss Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, so the Yankees’ powerhouse lineup has managed just two runs during a two-game losing streak.

One of the Yankees’ better hitters, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, was a late lineup scratch on Tuesday because of lower back stiffness. It sounds as if he could miss the series finale, too.

“He just couldn’t get loose,” New York manager Aaron Boone said. “Might be a couple of days.”

The Pirates will try to hand the Yankees just their second three-game skid on Wednesday. New York right-hander Luis Severino (4-3, 3.35 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.14).

Severino is coming off a hard-luck loss against the Houston Astros on Thursday, when he gave up two runs and three hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

“I think he has been really good,” Boone said. “I feel he has been really consistent for us, and his stuff has been excellent. To me, he looks like the pitcher — and maybe even a more polished version of the pitcher — that has been wildly successful in this league and in his young career.

“I feel like we got Sevy back, and that’s been the most encouraging thing.”

Severino made the American League All-Star team in 2017 and ’18 and finished third and ninth in AL Cy Young voting in those years, respectively.

He has never faced Pittsburgh.

Keller, who likewise has never faced the Yankees, had a rough outing in his latest start during what could be a make-or-break season.

Keller did not get a decision against the Washington Nationals on June 29, when he gave up five runs, four earned, and nine hits in four-plus innings with four strikeouts and four walks. That marked the only time in six starts since he returned to the rotation at the end of May that he allowed more than three runs.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
New York State
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Homer, NY
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Homer
Person
Derek Shelton
Sportsnaut

Knicks sign center Jericho Sims to 3-year deal

The New York Knicks agreed to a three-year NBA deal with center Jericho Sims, The Athletic reported Thursday. Sims, 23, averaged 2.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 13.5 minutes in 41 games (five starts) as a rookie last season. The third-to-last pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (58th overall), Sims shot...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Astros#National League#Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Astros ask Justin Verlander to seal series win over Royals

Halfway through their latest attempt at utilizing a six-man rotation, the Houston Astros aren’t quite getting the results they’d longed for. The Astros hope ace Justin Verlander can end their string of bumpy starts on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the visiting Kansas City Royals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportsnaut

Flyers acquire defenseman Tony DeAngelo from Hurricanes

The Philadelphia Flyers acquired defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes and signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract extension, Sportsnet reported on Friday. Multiple media outlets reported the Flyers also receive a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The Hurricanes, in turn, will secure a second-round selection...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

3 Houston Astros trades to boost World Series hopes

The Houston Astros will head into the All-Star Break near the top of the MLB standings. At a time when there is seemingly no threat in the AL West and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will soon rejoin the rotation, Houston seems like a lock for the MLB playoffs. However,...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy