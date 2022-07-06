Big Ten roster overhauls: The 2022-23 outlook for Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Armon Gates is leaving to accept a job at Oregon, according to On3’s Robin Washut. Gates was Nebraska’s longest-tenured assistant coach. He joined the program in 2018. Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg issued a statement on Gates’s departure. “Armon Gates has informed me that he is leaving Nebraska to take another coaching position,” Hoiberg said. “I appreciate all of Armon’s contributions to Husker Basketball over the past four-plus seasons, as he has been a valuable member of our coaching staff since I arrived three years ago. I wish Armon, his wife Ashley and his family all the best as he begins his new endeavor. Looking forward, we will be diligent in finding the right person to join our coaching staff to continue to help us build our program.” Gates is the second assistant coach to leave Hoiberg’s staff this offseason. In March, the Cornhuskers and assistant Matt Abdelmassih agreed to “mutually” part ways. Hoiberg hired South Alabama’s Adam Howard to fill the vacancy.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO