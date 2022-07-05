ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park suspect's online history reveals a fascination with violence

By Becky Sullivan
 3 days ago
In the thousands of messages, photos, videos and songs posted online by Robert Crimo III, the 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on a Fourth of July parade in suburban Illinois, one conclusion is clear: Crimo was unusually interested in violence. At least two of his music videos depicted some...

myfox28columbus.com

Officials reviewing Highland Park shooting suspect's troubling online history

WASHINGTON (TND) — The 21-year-old suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park left a trail of online activity depicting or glorifying violence. It leaves many wondering why officials weren't made aware of it until after seven people were killed and dozens were injured at a Fourth of July parade.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
KVCR NEWS

The Highland Park suspect breaks the mold on violent extremists

Moments after law enforcement authorities disclosed the name of a "person of interest" in the deadly shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, extremism researchers, journalists and some members of the public rushed online. They discovered an extensive trail of digital activity believed to be linked to Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, now the named suspect in the mass shooting. But sifting through the trove of memes, photos, music, rap videos and more, extremism experts agree: There is no clear political or ideological motivation.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
KVCR NEWS

Highland Park suspect confessed to the July 4th shooting, prosecutors say

The 21-year-old charged with murdering seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Illinois confessed to the shooting after he was taken into custody, prosecutors say. In a court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors laid out the first of the voluminous evidence they say shows Robert Crimo III carried out the shooting in Highland Park — including a voluntary statement given to police in which Crimo confessed to the shooting.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Herald & Review

AP writer explains parade suspect's court hearing

The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade made an initial court appearance Wednesday. Associated Press writer Don Babwin was among those who attended the hearing in Waukegan, Illinois. According to Babwin, prosecutors say the suspect, Robert Crimo III, confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago. The parade shooting left affluent Highland Park, home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore, reeling. More than two-dozen people were wounded, some critically, and hundreds of marchers, parents and children fled in a panic. Crimo wore a black long-sleeve shirt as he appeared in court by video. Babwin says Crimo showed little emotion as the prosecutor described the shooting and said little besides telling the judge that he did not have a lawyer.
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

Arrest made after threat called into Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
BROOKFIELD, IL
Better Government Association

Greising: In Reaction to Highland Park Shooting and Roe’s Defeat, Will Pritzker Match Words With Actions?

BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. In the space of a few summer days, two major national stories have come to dominate the headlines in Illinois. And how Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds will provide the measure of his performance in the final year of this term in office.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WIBC.com

Over 1,500 Violent Offenders Arrested in Operation North Star

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a nationwide operation that resulted in the arrests of over one thousand of the country’s most violent offenders, including plenty right here in the Circle City. The U.S. Marshals Service Operation North Star lasted the entire month of June, and saw agents arrest violent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
police1.com

Videos: Crowds attack, throw fireworks at Chicago PD squad cars

CHICAGO — Chicago police vehicles were attacked in two separate incidents over a chaotic July 4th weekend, videos show. On Sunday, video showed a crowd attacking police vehicles, including one person who jumped on the hood of the car and tried to bash in the windshield. The encounter began when someone threw something at the squad car, shattering the windshield, according to CBS Chicago. Some people in the crowd kicked the squad car and one officer suffered minor injuries, the report said. No arrests were immediately made.
CHICAGO, IL
