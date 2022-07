We take a look at one player to watch out for from every Premier League club ahead of the start of the new season. It will be fascinating to see how the 25-year-old does in North London. At Manchester City, he has always been surrounded by world-class talent but it will be a different challenge for him now that he has been reunited with Mikel Arteta. What should supporters realistically expect from him in terms of goal and assist returns?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO