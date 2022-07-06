ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:55 p.m. EDT

 3 days ago

Browns finally trade Mayfield, send quarterback to Panthers. CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s rocky run with the Cleveland Browns has officially ended. The Browns have traded the divisive quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers for a future draft pick. Mayfield was pushed out of his...

