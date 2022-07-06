AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:55 p.m. EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw isn’t even comfortable saying he deserves to play in the All-Star Game on his home field. He certainly won’t campaign for a roster spot, or even the All-Star starting assignment that has somehow eluded him throughout his incredible career. The rest of the Los Angeles Dodgers are more than willing to say it for him, particularly after another night in which Kershaw demonstrated he’s still among the best in this business. “Hopefully he gets in there, because he deserves it,” Freddie Freeman said. “He’s been a great pitcher for 15 years, and he deserves the chance to pitch in his home stadium.” Kershaw polished his All-Star credentials with 7 2/3 innings of five-hit ball, and Freeman delivered the tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ sixth straight victory, 4-2 over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO