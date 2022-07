INDIANA — Indiana’s 29 private, nonprofit colleges are offering special visits to students and their families as part of Indiana Private College Week from July 18 through July 22. Prospective students and their families interested in the college selection process will experience the unique personalities of each campus through tours, informational sessions, and conversations with current students and staff. A complete list of participating campuses, event schedules, and registration information is available at icindiana.org/pcw.

