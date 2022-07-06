ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Ice Cream Brand Linked To Listeria Outbreak Responds To Inquiry

By Jan Cortes
Medical Daily
Medical Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ice cream company linked to the Listeria outbreak has responded to the inquiry. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) linked the Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, Florida, to a multistate Listeria outbreak, which started as far back as January 2021. The company released a...

www.medicaldaily.com

